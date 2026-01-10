GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
People

5am walks, gym, weight loss: Are your New Year resolutions slipping? You’re not alone – Dubai experts share tips

Specialists say small, repeatable habits that fit real life beat January motivation

Last updated:
Ashwani Kumar, Chief Reporter
4 MIN READ
5am walks, gym, weight loss: Are your New Year resolutions slipping? You’re not alone – Dubai experts share tips
Shutterstock

Early-morning walks feel harder, gym bags are already gathering dust, and the weighing scale isn’t cooperating. If your New Year health resolutions are wobbling, Dubai-based experts say you’re not alone – and you’re not failing.

Mental health and medical specialists point out that the issue isn’t willpower, but how resolutions are framed, rushed and forced into already packed lives.

Why January motivation fizzles fast

Counsellor and Cognitive Behaviour Therapist Carolyn Yaffe from Medcare Camali Clinic said most resolutions are born during a short-lived surge of optimism and social pressure at the start of the year.

“These goals may not fully consider existing habits, emotional patterns, or the practical challenges of daily life. When resolutions emphasise quick results such as rapid weight loss or intense workouts, progress may feel slow or discouraging,” she said.
Psychological factors like stress, mental fatigue, perfectionism and all-or-nothing thinking creep in, making people disengage.
“This mismatch between intention and reality makes it difficult to sustain long-term change,” Carolyn underlined.

‘Too extreme, too fast’

Dr Vishnu Chaitanya Swaroopa Sura, Specialist Internal Medicine at Medeor Hospital, Bur Dubai, sees the same pattern every January.

“Many goals are simply too extreme, too fast. People jump from zero movement to 5am walks, daily gym sessions and strict diets. The body and brain sees this as a threat, not a habit, leading to burnout.”

Motivation, she noted, is emotional and temporary.
“Once work stress, family routines, travel or fatigue kick in, motivation fades and there’s no system to support consistency.”

The ‘all-or-nothing’ trap

Both experts pointed to rigid thinking as a major reason resolutions collapse. Missing one workout or eating an indulgent meal often triggers a mental reset: “I’ve failed, I’ll restart next month.”

Dr Vishnu highlighted unrealistic expectations around weight loss.
“Healthy fat loss is slow. When results aren’t visible within 7 to 10 days, people assume it’s not working and quit,” she said, noting that long working hours, social dinners, late nights, travel and heat further strain rigid routines.

What actually works?

Instead of relying on motivation, Carolyn stressed the importance of structure and self-compassion.

“Long-term health habits are built through consistency and structure rather than relying solely on motivation,” she said.
Attaching healthy behaviours to existing activities such as walking after morning coffee makes them easier to sustain.

“Monitoring progress, celebrating small achievements and regularly reconnecting with personal reasons for prioritising health help maintain momentum. Adopting a compassionate mindset where setbacks are seen as part of the journey rather than failures supports resilience and encourages lasting change.”

Shrink goal, not dream

Dr Vishnu agreed, advising people to “shrink the goal, not the dream”.

“Aim for 20 minutes of movement four days a week instead of daily gym sessions,” she said. “Small wins build identity.”

She recommended anchoring habits to daily routines – walking after work rather than late at night and focusing on consistency over intensity.
“A 30-minute walk five days a week beats a two-hour gym session done once.”

Success isn’t just the scale

Both experts urged people to look beyond weekly weigh-ins. Success, they said, can mean better energy, improved sleep, clothes fitting more comfortably, fewer aches and a better mood.

“Weight loss follows health, not the other way around,” Dr Vishnu noted.

Planning for imperfect days is also key.
“Healthy people don’t aim for perfection, they plan recovery. If today didn’t go well, resume at the next meal or the next day.”

From resolutions to identity

Carolyn added that flexible, personalised goals that allow rest, enjoyment and adjustment protect mental wellbeing and reduce guilt.

The most sustainable shift, experts said, is internal. Instead of saying: ‘I’m trying to lose weight’, shift to ‘I’m someone who prioritises my health’.

Tracking behaviours – steps, workout days, water intake and sleep rather than just result keeps the focus on what’s controllable.

“Most New Year resolutions fail not because people lack willpower, but because they expect instant results from unsustainable changes. Long-term health comes from small, repeatable habits that fit real life, not January motivation,” Dr Vishnu underlined.

Related Topics:
Mental-HealthUAEDubaiHealthNew Year

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

According to the police, Garg alleged that the gym’s caretaker, Satish Yadav, cheated the family and attempted to take control of the business, leading to a long-running dispute between the two.

Man beaten, wife molested, son stripped after dispute

3m read
Clockwise: Varghese Yohannan, Shani Anis, Muhammed Ridwan, Annie Fernandes, Ashok Khadka and Vanessa Olsson

Here is what UAE residents plan to do in 2026

3m read
Case documents show that the brokerage was instructed by the investor to find a suitable apartment in the Burj Khalifa

NYE in Dubai: 1,900 medical staff, field hospital ready

1m read
Motorists drive amid dusty weather conditions with Dubai’s skyline in the background.

Dust alerts across UAE: How to protect your health

2m read