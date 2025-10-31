GOLD/FOREX
Too hot, too tired: 10 common excuses for not working out in Dubai and how to fix it

Discover how to tackle common fitness excuses and maintain your exercise routine

Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
A 15-minute walk or dance break can wake you up better than caffeine. Think of it as recharging your batteries instead of draining them.
Pexels.com

We’ve all made peace with a skipped workout more than once. One day it’s 'I’m tired,' the next it’s 'I can't wake up so early'. But if you’re serious about getting stronger, calmer, and more confident (and still managing Netflix time), it’s time to call out the drama.

Here are 10 of the most common excuses — and how to shut them down.

'I’m too tired'

Fix it: Move anyway — you will actually get energy from it. A 15-minute walk or dance break can wake you up better than caffeine. Think of it as recharging your batteries instead of draining them. Reframe, reframe the thought process!

'I don’t have time'

Fix it: You have time to scroll, right? Replace 20 minutes of doomscrolling with squats or a YouTube workout. 'No time' often means “not on the calendar.” Schedule it like you would a Zoom call you can’t skip. A simple walk folks, even if you can't do a push-up.

'The gym is too far'

Fix it: So is Mars, but we don’t use that as an excuse. The gym can literally be your living room — resistance bands, a mat, and a YouTube trainer are all you need.

'I’ll start Monday'

Fix it: The most overused lie in fitness history. If it’s Thursday, move now — Monday never comes for gym plans. Five minutes today beats a perfect routine you never start.

'I hate sweating'

Fix it: What is this excuse? Plus, you can always shower (and post that fresh-face selfie after).

'I’m too lazy'

Fix it: Then make it easier to say yes. Keep your shoes by the door, playlist ready, and pre-set a 10-minute workout. You can even tell yourself you’ll only do the warm-up — you will probably end up finishing the set.

'I don’t see results'

Fix it: Rome wasn’t built in a 30-minute HIIT. Progress hides in how you feel — better sleep, less stress, tighter jeans. Keep going, and results will chase you.

'It’s boring'

Fix it: Then you’re doing the wrong kind of workout. Hate running? Dance. Hate yoga? Try boxing. Exercise isn’t punishment.

'I don’t have equipment'

Fix it: Your body is the equipment. Push-ups, squats, planks — free, effective, and travel-sized

'I’m not motivated'

Fix it: Motivation is overrated. What you need is a habit — or a really good playlist. Show up first, and the mood will follow.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
