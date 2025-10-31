Discover how to tackle common fitness excuses and maintain your exercise routine
We’ve all made peace with a skipped workout more than once. One day it’s 'I’m tired,' the next it’s 'I can't wake up so early'. But if you’re serious about getting stronger, calmer, and more confident (and still managing Netflix time), it’s time to call out the drama.
Here are 10 of the most common excuses — and how to shut them down.
Fix it: Move anyway — you will actually get energy from it. A 15-minute walk or dance break can wake you up better than caffeine. Think of it as recharging your batteries instead of draining them. Reframe, reframe the thought process!
Fix it: You have time to scroll, right? Replace 20 minutes of doomscrolling with squats or a YouTube workout. 'No time' often means “not on the calendar.” Schedule it like you would a Zoom call you can’t skip. A simple walk folks, even if you can't do a push-up.
Fix it: So is Mars, but we don’t use that as an excuse. The gym can literally be your living room — resistance bands, a mat, and a YouTube trainer are all you need.
Fix it: The most overused lie in fitness history. If it’s Thursday, move now — Monday never comes for gym plans. Five minutes today beats a perfect routine you never start.
Fix it: What is this excuse? Plus, you can always shower (and post that fresh-face selfie after).
Fix it: Then make it easier to say yes. Keep your shoes by the door, playlist ready, and pre-set a 10-minute workout. You can even tell yourself you’ll only do the warm-up — you will probably end up finishing the set.
Fix it: Rome wasn’t built in a 30-minute HIIT. Progress hides in how you feel — better sleep, less stress, tighter jeans. Keep going, and results will chase you.
Fix it: Then you’re doing the wrong kind of workout. Hate running? Dance. Hate yoga? Try boxing. Exercise isn’t punishment.
Fix it: Your body is the equipment. Push-ups, squats, planks — free, effective, and travel-sized
Fix it: Motivation is overrated. What you need is a habit — or a really good playlist. Show up first, and the mood will follow.
