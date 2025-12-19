Dubai Police initiative: Online vehicle damage certificates for weather impact

Iit's easier for residents to obtain official certificates for vehicles damaged by weather
Dubai Police have made it easier for residents to obtain official certificates for vehicles damaged by weather conditions through their website and smart app.
The move is part of Dubai Police’s ongoing efforts to streamline services and reduce the need for in-person visits. Motorists can now apply for the “To Whom It May Concern” certificate under the “Certificates Package” service, specifically for cases involving natural disasters. Applicants are required to attach photos of the damaged vehicle, and the certificate is typically issued within one working day.
Dubai Police announced the service in a post on their official social media platform, emphasising the convenience and speed of the digital process.
This initiative ensures that vehicle owners can quickly access official documentation needed for insurance claims and other administrative purposes, saving time and simplifying procedures.
