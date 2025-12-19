GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

Dubai Police initiative: Online vehicle damage certificates for weather impact

Iit's easier for residents to obtain official certificates for vehicles damaged by weather

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
The move is part of Dubai Police’s ongoing efforts to streamline services
The move is part of Dubai Police’s ongoing efforts to streamline services
Unsplash

Dubai Police have made it easier for residents to obtain official certificates for vehicles damaged by weather conditions through their website and smart app.

The move is part of Dubai Police’s ongoing efforts to streamline services and reduce the need for in-person visits. Motorists can now apply for the “To Whom It May Concern” certificate under the “Certificates Package” service, specifically for cases involving natural disasters. Applicants are required to attach photos of the damaged vehicle, and the certificate is typically issued within one working day.

Dubai Police announced the service in a post on their official social media platform, emphasising the convenience and speed of the digital process.

This initiative ensures that vehicle owners can quickly access official documentation needed for insurance claims and other administrative purposes, saving time and simplifying procedures.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The move forms part of a comprehensive preparedness plan aimed at safeguarding lives and property during adverse weather.

Dubai Civil Defence places all units on high alert

1m read
Dashcam video shows the couple confronting a Bondi Beach gunman before the deadly rampage that killed 16 people.

Video: Couple tried to thwart Bondi Beach shooter

2m read
UAE's ongoing airbridge boosts Sri Lanka's relief operations

Eighth UAE aircraft delivers supplies to Sri Lanka

1m read
Residents of different nationalities took part in the desert ride.

Watch: 54 Dubai residents’ horseback salute to UAE

2m read