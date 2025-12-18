Dubai Civil Defence puts all 26 centres on 24-hour alert to respond to weather-related emergencies

Residents were urged to avoid beaches, mountainous areas and wadis
Dubai: Dubai’s Civil Defence has placed all its units on heightened alert, mobilising round-the-clock operations across the emirate as unstable weather conditions linked to a low-pressure system continue to affect the country.
The General Directorate of Dubai Civil Defence said all 26 of its centres are operating 24 hours a day to ensure rapid response to emergency calls, with teams deployed across key areas of the city as well as desert and mountainous locations, particularly in Hatta. The move forms part of a comprehensive preparedness plan aimed at safeguarding lives and property during adverse weather.
It said the emergency strategy also extends to Dubai’s coastal and marine areas, with coverage provided through the floating civil defence station and nearby land-based centres. This is intended to ensure swift intervention in the event of incidents related to rough seas or rising waves.
Residents were urged to avoid beaches, mountainous areas and wadis, and to exercise caution when using electrical appliances. Dubai Civil Defence warned against leaving exposed wiring or electrical connections in contact with water, citing the risk of serious accidents.
The public was also advised to remain in safe locations away from water accumulation and to report any emergencies or fires immediately by calling 997.
