Move over 10k step count—Japanese walking might be the workout you need

Interval walking boosts aerobic capacity, also known as the VO₂ max, the gold standard of cardiovascular fitness. Runners love it because better aerobic capacity means more stamina on long runs. But even if you have no intention of lacing up for a 10K, higher VO₂ max is linked to a longer, healthier life. A long-term study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, found that every small bump in VO₂ max added about 45 days to participants’ lifespans. Not bad for something you can do in your lunch break.