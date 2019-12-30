UAE based Ammar honoured for winning gold medal at the Pakistan Taekwondo Championship in Isalamabad Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: UAE based Pakistani Taekwondo player Ammar Ashfaq has once again won gold medal at the 14th Korean Ambassador Taekwondo Championship held in Islamabad from December 19 to 23.

This is the second time that Ammar has won gold in the championship while playing under 73kg Junior category after 2017. Representing Pakistan Army Taekwondo team, Ammar beat Arifulllah Khan from Islamabad Team in the final after an thrilling fight. He won with 22 points against 15 by Arifullah.

Sharjah-based Pakistan black belt player impressed the audience, players and the coaches with his sparring skills as he defeated tough opponents at the event, which saw participation by more than 650 top taekwondo players from across the country. Teams from provinces and major departments including Pakistan Army, Navy, Air Force, Wapda and Railways competed at the biggest annual Taekwondo event in Pakistan.

Ammar with his coach Nadir Khan after winning his fight Image Credit: Supplied

Ammar has also recently won gold medals at the Emirates-Korea Championship held in September in Sharjah and the UAE National Taekwondo Championship in October this year.

UAE based Pakistani taekwondo players Ammar and Sinan with Master Han Sang Su, Korean Coach of Pakistan National Team in Islamabad. Image Credit: Supplied

Ammar has also represented Pakistan at a number of international events including the Youth World Cup for Taekwondo and the Youth Olympic Qualifying Championship in Tunisia in April, 2018 and Asian Junior Championship. He also raised Pakistan’s flag at French Open, Greece Open, Latvia Open, El Hassan Cup in Jordan, Bulgaria Open, Fujairah Open and the President Taekwondo Cup in Tashkent during the last three years. He is the first overseas Pakistani to achieve this honour.

Ammar, who turned 17 this month, is a grade 12 student at North American International School in Dubai. He has also shows outstanding academic results despite his commitment to international events. He is the first

Ammar with Pakistan's leading taekwondo player Haroon Khan and Head Coach Muhammad Hanif after winning the gold medal in Islamabad. Image Credit: Supplied

Ammar was given Pakistan Day award on August 14, 2018 by the Pakistan government at an event organised by the Embassy of Pakistan in the UAE and Pakistan Association in Dubai. His Excellency Shaikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE’s Minister for Tolerance honoured him with the award.

His dream is to play for Pakistan at the Asian Games and the Olympics to bring honour for his country.

President of Pakistan Taekwondo Federation Lt Col (retired) Waseem Ahmed praised Ammar for his dedication to the game. “I have noticed great potential in this young player. We will groom him to improve his skills further to compete at international competitions and wing medals for his country,” he added.