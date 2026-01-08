Coach Ankush Bharadwaj booked after 17-year-old shooter files sexual harassment case

Police have registered the case at the Women’s Police Station, NIT Faridabad, under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. As part of the investigation, authorities are recording witness statements and have sought CCTV footage from the hotel to corroborate the allegations.

She said that on December 16, she was in Delhi for a national-level shooting competition at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range. After the event, as she was about to leave, Bharadwaj allegedly called her and asked her to wait so they could discuss her performance. He later asked her to come to a five-star hotel in Faridabad. She said she waited in the lobby before being called to his room.

In her statement to the police, the teenage shooter said her parents live in Noida while she is studying in Chandigarh. She has been training in shooting since 2017 and began training under coach Ankush Bharadwaj last year, which involved travelling to different cities for competitions.

The teenager said she was frightened and initially did not tell anyone about the incident. She alleged that Bharadwaj later complained to her parents that she did not listen to him, and her mother scolded her. Unable to sleep and under stress, she eventually told her mother what had happened, following which her family took her to the police station to file a complaint.

According to the complaint, the 17-year-old was sitting on a chair when Bharadwaj offered to “crack her back.” When she refused, he allegedly forced her onto the bed and sexually assaulted her. She said she resisted and pushed him away, after which he threatened to ruin her career and told her to behave normally around him. He later dropped her home.

