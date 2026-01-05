The incident, captured on CCTV, has triggers widespread outrage
Dubai: A dispute over a gym operating from a residential property escalated into a shocking act of violence in east Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar, where a man was brutally assaulted, his wife was allegedly molested, and their son was stripped naked and beaten on the street, police said. The incident, which took place on January 2, was captured on CCTV and has since triggered widespread outrage.
The complainant, Rajesh Garg, runs a gym along with his wife from the basement of their house in Laxmi Nagar.
According to the police, Garg alleged that the gym’s caretaker, Satish Yadav, cheated the family and attempted to take control of the business, leading to a long-running dispute between the two.
According to Garg’s complaint, the incident unfolded when he and his wife went to the basement to inspect a water leakage issue.
At that point, Yadav allegedly followed them inside along with several associates. An argument soon broke out, during which Garg was allegedly punched and kicked repeatedly.
Garg has further alleged that his wife was molested during the confrontation.
The situation escalated further when the couple’s son came down after hearing the commotion. The accused men allegedly caught hold of him, dragged him outside onto the street, stripped him naked and assaulted him publicly, police said. CCTV footage, which has been seized and is being examined, reportedly shows a group of four to five men kicking and beating the victim until police officers reached the spot.
Date: January 2
Location: Laxmi Nagar, east Delhi
Trigger: Dispute over a gym run from a residential property
Victims: Rajesh Garg, his wife, and their son
Allegations:
Garg beaten up
Wife allegedly molested
Son stripped naked and assaulted on the street
Evidence: CCTV footage seized and under examination
Police Action:
Main accused Satish Yadav arrested
Three others on the run
Charges: Multiple sections under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)
In footage that has circulated widely on social media, the attackers are seen continuing the assault even as bystanders look on, stopping only after police intervention, officials said.
Speaking to reporters, Garg said the attack took place around 3–3.30pm. “They pushed me, tore my clothes and kept punching me in the face,” he said, adding that his son was left lying injured on the road. Garg said his son’s wedding is scheduled in just 10 days, making the incident even more distressing for the family.
Garg also claimed that following the attack, both his sons left home and switched off their mobile phones. “We don’t know where they are,” he said.
In her statement to police, Garg’s wife alleged that the accused pulled her by the hair, hit her in the face, kicked her and pushed her onto the road. “The way he was stripped and dragged — is this any less than rape?” she asked while speaking to reporters.
According to NDTV, the woman said she had hired Satish Yadav only as a caretaker and never gave him any ownership rights. She alleged that Yadav had earlier displayed violent behaviour whenever asked to leave the premises after claiming control over the gym.
The son suffered head injuries and a broken tooth, while Garg sustained facial swelling, bruises and difficulty opening his mouth, police said.
Based on the complaint, police registered a case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including provisions related to voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, criminal trespass, criminal intimidation, and outraging the modesty of a woman.
Police said Satish Yadav has been arrested, while three other accused — Vikas Yadav, Shubham Yadav and Omkar Yadav — remain absconding. Raids are underway to trace them.
