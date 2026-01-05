GOLD/FOREX
Delhi gym dispute turns violent: Man beaten, wife molested, son stripped

The incident, captured on CCTV, has triggers widespread outrage

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
3 MIN READ
According to the police, Garg alleged that the gym’s caretaker, Satish Yadav, cheated the family and attempted to take control of the business, leading to a long-running dispute between the two.
Gulf News Archives

Dubai: A dispute over a gym operating from a residential property escalated into a shocking act of violence in east Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar, where a man was brutally assaulted, his wife was allegedly molested, and their son was stripped naked and beaten on the street, police said. The incident, which took place on January 2, was captured on CCTV and has since triggered widespread outrage.

The complainant, Rajesh Garg, runs a gym along with his wife from the basement of their house in Laxmi Nagar.

According to Garg’s complaint, the incident unfolded when he and his wife went to the basement to inspect a water leakage issue.

At that point, Yadav allegedly followed them inside along with several associates. An argument soon broke out, during which Garg was allegedly punched and kicked repeatedly.

Garg has further alleged that his wife was molested during the confrontation.

The situation escalated further when the couple’s son came down after hearing the commotion. The accused men allegedly caught hold of him, dragged him outside onto the street, stripped him naked and assaulted him publicly, police said. CCTV footage, which has been seized and is being examined, reportedly shows a group of four to five men kicking and beating the victim until police officers reached the spot.

What happened in Laxmi Nagar?

  • Date: January 2

  • Location: Laxmi Nagar, east Delhi

  • Trigger: Dispute over a gym run from a residential property

  • Victims: Rajesh Garg, his wife, and their son

  • Allegations:

  • Garg beaten up

  • Wife allegedly molested

  • Son stripped naked and assaulted on the street

  • Evidence: CCTV footage seized and under examination

  • Police Action:

  • Main accused Satish Yadav arrested

  • Three others on the run

  • Charges: Multiple sections under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)

In footage that has circulated widely on social media, the attackers are seen continuing the assault even as bystanders look on, stopping only after police intervention, officials said.

Marriage ceremony planned

Speaking to reporters, Garg said the attack took place around 3–3.30pm. “They pushed me, tore my clothes and kept punching me in the face,” he said, adding that his son was left lying injured on the road. Garg said his son’s wedding is scheduled in just 10 days, making the incident even more distressing for the family.

Garg also claimed that following the attack, both his sons left home and switched off their mobile phones. “We don’t know where they are,” he said.

In her statement to police, Garg’s wife alleged that the accused pulled her by the hair, hit her in the face, kicked her and pushed her onto the road. “The way he was stripped and dragged — is this any less than rape?” she asked while speaking to reporters.

According to NDTV, the woman said she had hired Satish Yadav only as a caretaker and never gave him any ownership rights. She alleged that Yadav had earlier displayed violent behaviour whenever asked to leave the premises after claiming control over the gym.

The son suffered head injuries and a broken tooth, while Garg sustained facial swelling, bruises and difficulty opening his mouth, police said.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including provisions related to voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, criminal trespass, criminal intimidation, and outraging the modesty of a woman.

Police said Satish Yadav has been arrested, while three other accused — Vikas Yadav, Shubham Yadav and Omkar Yadav — remain absconding. Raids are underway to trace them.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
Show More
