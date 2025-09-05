Samosa demand turns violent in India, UP man attacked by family

Police officials confirmed that a case has been registered and further investigation
In a bizarre incident that has gone viral, a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit was allegedly beaten up by his wife and her family after he failed to bring home samosas. Police said an FIR has been filed against four accused under charges including attempt to murder.
The victim, Shivam, a resident of Anandpur village, had married Sangeeta earlier this year. According to a complaint filed by Shivam’s mother, the dispute began on August 30 when Sangeeta asked her husband to bring samosas. When he returned empty-handed, tensions escalated.
The following day, on August 31, Sangeeta allegedly called her family members to her in-laws’ home and convened a village panchayat. During the gathering, tempers flared, and Shivam was reportedly attacked along with his family. A video of the assault quickly spread across social media platforms, sparking shock and disbelief over the trivial reason behind the violence.
Police officials confirmed that a case has been registered and further investigation is underway. The accused faces serious charges, including attempted murder.
The incident has triggered broad discussion online, with many users expressing outrage and ridicule. In contrast, others called it a grim reminder of how domestic disputes can spiral into violence over trivial issues.
