Social media hails Dubai Police for swiftly returning a YouTuber’s lost phone to Chennai
Dubai’s reputation for safety and efficiency has once again been highlighted after a popular YouTuber from Tamil Nadu, Madan Gowri, shared his heartwarming experience of retrieving his lost phone with the help of Dubai Police and Emirates Airlines.
Gowri revealed that he misplaced his phone at Dubai International Airport during his travels last week. Like many, he initially assumed it was gone for good. However, when he approached airport staff, he was asked to email the phone’s details for verification.
To his surprise, shortly after returning to Chennai, Gowri received an email confirming that his phone had been found. Dubai Police, in coordination with Emirates, arranged for the device to be returned free of cost on the next available flight to Chennai. The hassle-free process and the swiftness of action impressed not just the YouTuber but also thousands of his followers when he shared the story on Instagram.
Social media users lauded Dubai Police for their commitment to safeguarding visitors’ belongings and praised Emirates for their seamless cooperation in ensuring the phone’s safe return. Many remarked that such efficiency reflects Dubai’s global image as a city of trust, order, and hospitality.
Incidents like this underline the UAE’s emphasis on safety and service excellence. For travellers, it is a reassuring reminder that the systems in place go far beyond convenience—they reflect a culture of care and accountability. Gowri’s story is now being seen as a testament to why Dubai continues to inspire confidence among millions of residents and visitors alike.
