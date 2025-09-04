India floods: Gurgaon man’s scooter-on-head escape stuns internet

Flooding in Gurgaon has been a recurring monsoon challenge
Heavy monsoon rains left several parts of Gurgaon waterlogged this week, but one man’s unusual response to the chaos has gone viral. A video circulating on Instagram shows him calmly balancing a full-sized scooter on his head while wading through knee-deep floodwaters — an image that quickly captured public imagination.
The clip, recorded by bystanders, has already gained more than 90,000 likes and sparked a mix of astonishment and amusement online. Many viewers praised the man’s quick thinking, calling it an example of true ingenuity, while others expressed surprise at the sheer strength it must have taken to carry a scooter through flowing floodwaters.
Flooding in Gurgaon has been a recurring monsoon challenge, with commuters often stranded and vehicles left stuck in submerged roads. This year’s downpour once again highlighted the city’s drainage woes. Yet amid the frustration, the scooter-balancing video offered a moment of comic relief, sparking endless memes and jokes across social platforms.
While authorities continue to urge residents to avoid venturing into flooded areas for safety reasons, the viral clip underscores how everyday people adapt in unexpected — and sometimes extraordinary — ways. For many netizens, the scooter-on-the-head moment has already become the standout image of this monsoon season.
