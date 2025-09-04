GOLD/FOREX
Relief camps swamp as Yamuna floods low-lying Delhi areas; landslides hit Himachal, Arunachal

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
4 MIN READ
A man wades through water following the rise in water level of the Yamuna river, near ISBT in New Delhi on September 3, 2025.
ANI

Dubai: Torrential rains continued to wreak havoc across northern India on Thursday, as deadly landslides killed several people in Himachal Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh, while swelling Yamuna waters inundated low-lying areas of Delhi — even flooding relief camps set up for evacuees.

In Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district, at least seven Kashmiris are feared dead after a massive landslide buried two houses. Officials said all the victims were migrant labourers from Tulail in Bandipora district of Jammu & Kashmir.

Rescue operations are on in the landslide-hit area. Three injured persons have been rescued and one body has been recovered so far,” the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said. Teams continued collapsed structure search and rescue (CSSR) operations through the day, with nearly a dozen people still feared trapped.

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed grief over the tragedy, saying his office was in touch with the Kullu administration to extend all possible assistance.

The Himachal disaster comes on the back of a series of natural calamities in neighbouring J&K. A cloudburst in Kishtwar district on August 14 left 67 dead, while another landslide on August 26 killed at least 35 pilgrims of the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district.

Yamuna floods low-lying areas of Delhi

In Delhi, the Yamuna River continued to flow well above the danger mark of 205.33 metres, with the water level recorded at 207.48 metres at the Old Railway Bridge early Thursday.

The surging waters inundated low-lying areas including Kashmiri Gate, Geeta Colony, Mayur Vihar, Majnu Ka Tila and Yamuna Bazar. Floodwaters also entered Nigambodh Ghat, the capital’s busiest cremation ground, and threatened to reach the Delhi Secretariat.

Officials said over 14,000 people have been evacuated, with relief camps set up at ITO, Geeta Colony and Mayur Vihar. Of these, around 8,000 displaced residents were housed in tents and another 2,000 shifted to permanent shelters.

But several relief camps themselves went under water, including those near Mayur Vihar Phase-I, forcing authorities to relocate evacuees yet again.

Severe waterlogging crippled traffic in many parts of the city, with visuals showing submerged vehicles in Civil Lines and inundated roads near Monastery Market and Bela Road. On Wednesday, the Yamuna reached an all-time high of 208.66 metres, while a section of the NH-44 flyover collapsed due to incessant rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted more thunderstorms and rain for Delhi through the week, raising fears of prolonged flooding in vulnerable pockets.

Landslides hit Arunachal’s Tawang

Meanwhile, in Arunachal Pradesh, heavy rain triggered multiple landslides near Jang town in Tawang district, stranding around 60 tourists and locals.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) swung into action under its ‘Project Vartak,’ clearing five major slides on the Balipara-Charduar-Tawang highway by midnight. Stranded travellers, including those in 25 vehicles, were provided food and drinking water until roads were reopened.

Earlier this week, landslides also struck seven locations in Assam’s Tinsukia and Dibrugarh districts, disrupting connectivity across the high-altitude frontier. BRO personnel deployed heavy machinery to clear debris and restore traffic flow despite challenging conditions.

Worst flood spell in years

The recent spate of disasters underscores the fragility of the Himalayan region and adjoining plains amid extreme weather events. Himachal and J&K remain reeling from back-to-back floods and landslides, while low-lying areas of Delhi face one of the worst Yamuna floods in years.

Authorities across states have urged residents in vulnerable areas to stay alert as rescue and relief efforts continue.

-- with inputs from IANS & ANI

Stephen N R
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
