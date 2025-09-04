Relief camps swamp as Yamuna floods low-lying Delhi areas; landslides hit Himachal, Arunachal

In Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district, at least seven Kashmiris are feared dead after a massive landslide buried two houses. Officials said all the victims were migrant labourers from Tulail in Bandipora district of Jammu & Kashmir.

“ Rescue operations are on in the landslide-hit area . Three injured persons have been rescued and one body has been recovered so far,” the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said. Teams continued collapsed structure search and rescue (CSSR) operations through the day, with nearly a dozen people still feared trapped.

The Himachal disaster comes on the back of a series of natural calamities in neighbouring J&K. A cloudburst in Kishtwar district on August 14 left 67 dead, while another landslide on August 26 killed at least 35 pilgrims of the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district.

In Delhi, the Yamuna River continued to flow well above the danger mark of 205.33 metres, with the water level recorded at 207.48 metres at the Old Railway Bridge early Thursday.

Severe waterlogging crippled traffic in many parts of the city, with visuals showing submerged vehicles in Civil Lines and inundated roads near Monastery Market and Bela Road. On Wednesday, the Yamuna reached an all-time high of 208.66 metres, while a section of the NH-44 flyover collapsed due to incessant rainfall.

Officials said over 14,000 people have been evacuated, with relief camps set up at ITO, Geeta Colony and Mayur Vihar. Of these, around 8,000 displaced residents were housed in tents and another 2,000 shifted to permanent shelters.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) swung into action under its ‘Project Vartak,’ clearing five major slides on the Balipara-Charduar-Tawang highway by midnight. Stranded travellers, including those in 25 vehicles, were provided food and drinking water until roads were reopened.

The recent spate of disasters underscores the fragility of the Himalayan region and adjoining plains amid extreme weather events. Himachal and J&K remain reeling from back-to-back floods and landslides, while low-lying areas of Delhi face one of the worst Yamuna floods in years.

