India on high alert as Cyclone Montha nears landfall in Andhra Pradesh

India’s eastern seaboard is on high alert as severe Cyclone Montha, swirling over the Bay of Bengal, is set to make landfall on Tuesday evening near the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, close to Kakinada. Authorities have shut schools, cancelled dozens of trains, evacuated tens of thousands from vulnerable villages, and issued red alerts for coastal districts.

“In a time of calamity, from cadre to leader, everyone should help people,” he said during a teleconference with NDA leaders, adding that the government was committed to “completely reducing the loss of life and preventing property damage.”

Cyclone Montha is the latest reminder of India’s increasing vulnerability to extreme weather. “Global warming is increasing the air temperature and is also making oceans warm. And if an ocean is very warm, it is going to supply a lot of energy to any tropical storm over the ocean,” said Akshay Deoras, meteorologist at the University of Reading.

“For the Montha cyclone, which is expected to touch Kakinada, we have taken a lot of precautions regarding that. We have cancelled 32 trains passing through Visakhapatnam so that travellers are not affected much,” said Deepak Rout, Chief Public Relations Officer of East Coast Railway.

“We are sending messages to mobile phones in real time depending on the severity of the situation. We have informed the authorities about the steps to be taken to save the crops from being submerged,” Naidu said.

