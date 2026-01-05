ONGC well fire after gas leak sparks panic in Andhra Pradesh’s Konaseema

Leaked gas catches fire, sending up thick clouds of smoke that spread across Irusumanda
Dubai: A gas pipeline leak at an operational ONGC oil well in Andhra Pradesh’s Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district triggered a fire on Monday, sparking panic across nearby villages but leaving no casualties, officials said.
The incident occurred at the Mori-5 well located in Irusumanda village in the Razole area, which is operated by Deep Industries Ltd, a production enhancement contractor for Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC). According to preliminary information shared by ONGC officials, the blaze was caused by a gas pipeline leakage during production-related operations, the Times of India reported.
Senior ONGC officials from Rajahmundry rushed to the site after the fire broke out. “The fire occurred due to a gas pipeline leakage at the Mori-5 well, which is operated by Deep Industries Ltd as part of production enhancement operations,” an ONGC official told PTI.
Fire department officer Balakrishna told ANI that a massive gas leak was reported by local residents, prompting ONGC officials, fire personnel and police to rush to the spot to douse the flames. “Villagers are in a state of panic and fear,” he said, adding that further details were awaited.
Where: Mori-5 ONGC well, Irusumanda village, Konaseema district, Andhra Pradesh
When: Monday
What: Gas pipeline leak led to a blowout and fire during repair operations
Operator: Deep Industries Ltd, ONGC’s production enhancement contractor
Impact: Thick gas and smoke spread; residents of nearby villages evacuated
Safety steps: Power use halted; stoves and appliances switched off
Casualties: None reported
Response: ONGC, fire services, police and district officials at site
Status: Area cordoned off; cause of leak under investigation
According to NDTV, the incident occurred while repair work was underway at the well using a workover rig after production had been temporarily halted. During the repair process, a powerful blowout released a large volume of gas mixed with crude oil, which shot high into the air before igniting.
Officials said the leaked gas quickly caught fire, sending up flames and thick clouds of smoke that spread across Irusumanda and surrounding villages like dense fog, heightening alarm among residents.
As a precautionary measure, authorities issued announcements via loudspeakers asking residents in three nearby villages to avoid using electricity, switching on appliances or lighting stoves to prevent further ignition, NDTV reported.
Local administration and panchayat officials urged villagers to evacuate immediately, leading many residents to flee their homes and move their cattle to safer locations as the situation remained tense. The district administration coordinated closely with ONGC and emergency services to prevent the fire from escalating.
ONGC personnel cordoned off the affected area and continued efforts to control the leak and contain the fire, while senior district officials remained at the site to monitor developments. Officials said the situation was being closely watched and safety protocols were in place.
Deep Industries Ltd, ONGC’s production enhancement contractor, secured a Rs1,402-crore contract in 2024 for production enhancement operations at ONGC’s Rajahmundry Asset in Andhra Pradesh, according to reports cited by the Times of India. The company has been operating the Mori-5 well for about a year.
ONGC has a significant operational footprint in the Krishna–Godavari delta basin, operating through its Rajahmundry Onshore Asset and Eastern Offshore Asset. The company produces natural gas, crude oil and associated hydrocarbons from offshore rigs in the Bay of Bengal and multiple onshore fields in East Godavari and neighbouring districts.
Hydrocarbons from offshore platforms are transported via a dedicated subsea and onshore pipeline network to ONGC’s onshore processing facilities at Yanam in Puducherry and Mallavaram in Andhra Pradesh, before being supplied to national transmission networks or routed for further refining.
Officials said a detailed probe has been launched to determine the exact cause of the leak and assess any environmental impact.
