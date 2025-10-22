Red alert, cyclone warning, schools shut in Tamil Nadu

Heavy rain batters state as low-pressure intensifies; emergency teams on high alert
Dubai: Tamil Nadu’s coastal districts are on high alert as a cyclonic circulation over the South Bay of Bengal threatens to intensify into a depression, bringing widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall across the region.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the system moved toward the north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry–Karaikal, and south Andhra Pradesh coasts.
The weather bureau has issued a cyclone warning for coastal areas and a red alert for parts of Tamil Nadu, warning of extremely heavy rainfall in some districts.
With severe flooding and waterlogging already disrupting life in several parts of Chennai, a holiday was declared for schools in nine districts, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Mayiladuthurai.
The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has readied emergency response teams equipped with high-capacity pumps, chainsaws, and cranes to remove uprooted trees and drain stagnant water.
Following Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s instructions to step up preventive measures, Chennai Police Commissioner M. Arun has formed 12 specialised rescue teams, each led by a Deputy Commissioner of Police. These units — comprising trained swimmers, police personnel, and volunteers — have been strategically positioned in flood-prone zones to ensure rapid response.
In addition, 39 control rooms have been set up across the city, including 23 mini control rooms in South Chennai, to coordinate rescue operations and handle distress calls.
“We are fully equipped to handle rain-related emergencies,” said Dr Kannan, Additional Commissioner of Police (South Chennai). “Once we receive a call, our rescue personnel will reach the affected spot without delay.”
After overnight downpours, the Chembarambakkam and Poondi reservoirs released excess water to prevent flooding. Ninety major water bodies in Tamil Nadu now hold nearly 88 per cent of their total capacity of 224.34 tmc ft, officials said.
The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has activated a flood-mitigation plan to safeguard its operational network and Phase-2 construction sites. Vulnerable stations such as Saidapet, Teynampet, St Thomas Mount, Koyambedu, and Tiruvottiyur have been equipped with sandbags, cement blocks, and water pumps.
CMRL has deployed 603 pumps across three major corridors and stationed flood-response teams on 24-hour duty. “We have categorised our preparedness into operational stations, construction zones, and coordination with the GCC,” said T. Archunan, Director (Projects), CMRL.
Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin conducted surprise inspections of flood-relief centres and drainage works in Chepauk, Triplicane, and Chinthadripet, reviewing food distribution, medical facilities, and sanitation at temporary shelters.
He urged officials to work round-the-clock and ensure uninterrupted support for residents. “Every official must remain alert and act swiftly to safeguard the people,” he told reporters, adding that the Chief Minister is monitoring the situation closely.
In Kerala, the IMD downgraded red alerts for Idukki, Palakkad, and Malappuram, placing them under orange alert. Kozhikode, Wayanad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Alappuzha, and Pathanamthitta also remain on orange alert, while four southern districts are under yellow.
Neighbouring Andhra Pradesh faces a red alert in SPSR Nellore, Prakasam, YSR Kadapa, Tirupati, Annamayya, and Chittoor districts, with other regions on yellow alert.
