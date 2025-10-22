Red alert, cyclone warning, schools shut in Tamil Nadu

Following Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s instructions to step up preventive measures, Chennai Police Commissioner M. Arun has formed 12 specialised rescue teams, each led by a Deputy Commissioner of Police. These units — comprising trained swimmers, police personnel, and volunteers — have been strategically positioned in flood-prone zones to ensure rapid response.

He urged officials to work round-the-clock and ensure uninterrupted support for residents. “Every official must remain alert and act swiftly to safeguard the people,” he told reporters, adding that the Chief Minister is monitoring the situation closely.

In Kerala, the IMD downgraded red alerts for Idukki, Palakkad, and Malappuram, placing them under orange alert. Kozhikode, Wayanad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Alappuzha, and Pathanamthitta also remain on orange alert, while four southern districts are under yellow.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.