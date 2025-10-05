GOLD/FOREX
Heavy rains in India: Darjeeling landslides kill 17, tourists stranded as roads wash out

IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rain across several districts until October 6

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Committed to providing all possible assistance: PM Modi on torrential Darjeeling rain

Seventeen people have died in Darjeeling due to landslides and disrupted road connectivity caused by overnight heavy rainfall. Key routes linking Bengal to Sikkim, and Darjeeling to Siliguri, remain blocked, with areas including Mirik and Sukhia Pokhari worst affected.

Heavy rains trigger landslides

Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri districts faced severe waterlogging and landslides, damaging roads and property. Abhishek Roy, Additional SP Kurseong, confirmed seven bodies have been recovered, with two more people still missing.

A landslide at Dilaram on Kurseong Road blocked access to Darjeeling. Other affected routes include Rohini Road, while Tindharia Road remains operational. Authorities are evacuating tourists from Mirik via Tindharia Road within three to four hours, assisted by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Bridge collapses, vehicles restricted

Traffic on the Siliguri-Darjeeling SH-12 road has been restricted after a portion of the Dudhia iron bridge collapsed due to incessant rainfall. In Jalpaiguri, waterlogging in Porajhar and Rajganj block forced residents to leave homes after part of the River Mahananda embankment gave way.

PM Modi condoles loss of lives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on X, saying:

“Deeply pained by the loss of lives due to a bridge mishap in Darjeeling. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The situation in Darjeeling and surrounding areas is being closely monitored. We are committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected.”

Kalimpong also hit by landslides

Heavy rainfall in Kalimpong on Saturday triggered multiple landslides, though no major casualties or property damage were reported. NH10 and NH717A, vital highways connecting Kalimpong and Sikkim, were blocked near the Reshi border. Low-lying areas, including Ravijhora and 29th Mile, experienced waterlogging. Authorities are working to clear debris and restore road access.

No evacuation needed yet, teams remain alert

Disaster management teams, including Civil Defence Volunteers, remain on high alert in vulnerable areas. Officials confirmed that public evacuation or temporary shelters are not needed at present, while situation reports are being compiled from all administrative blocks.

Heavy rain forecast for West Bengal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall (7–20 cm) across several districts until October 6, amid a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal. Red warnings remain active in Sikkim, predicting thunderstorms, strong winds, and flash floods until October 7.

Tourism and public safety measures

Authorities have temporarily closed major tourist spots like Tiger Hill and Rock Garden, and toy train services have been suspended. Residents and visitors are advised to stay updated on road and weather conditions.

Wider North Bengal and Sikkim affected

Heavy rainfall has also caused flooding and waterlogging in Jalpaiguri, Siliguri, and Cooch Behar. Visuals from the region show washed-out roads, damaged bridges, and swollen rivers. Across the border, Nepal reported 22 deaths from severe rainfall over the past 36 hours.

