Dubai: Shock and grief have gripped Palakollu in Andhra Pradesh after a Telugu couple was killed in a tragic road accident in the United States, just days after returning from a visit to India, NDTV reported.
Krishna Kishore (45), a software engineer, and his wife Asha (40), both natives of Palakollu, died on the spot when their vehicle was involved in a crash in Washington. The couple was travelling with their two children at the time of the accident.
While the parents succumbed to their injuries instantly, their son and daughter sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital by emergency responders. The children remain under medical care, and their condition continues to be a major concern for the family.
The tragedy has deeply shaken the town as the family had returned to the US only 10 days ago after spending time with relatives in Palakollu. During their return journey, the family had a layover in Dubai, where they celebrated the New Year together — moments that now stand in painful contrast to the devastating news.
Friends and relatives in Palakollu said the family had been cheerful and full of life during their recent visit. “They were so happy just days ago. It is impossible to accept that they are gone,” a close family friend said.
Members of the Telugu community in Washington, along with the Telugu Association of North America (TANA), are reportedly coordinating efforts to support the injured children and assist the family with the repatriation of the couple’s remains.
As Palakollu struggles to come to terms with the loss, attention remains focused on the recovery of the children, with relatives in India anxiously awaiting further updates from US authorities and hospitals.
