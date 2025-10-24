GOLD/FOREX
India: 32 feared dead in Andhra Pradesh bus blaze

Some escaped through the windows of the burning vehicle

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
Blaze on the road
A massive blaze broke out on a bus in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool on early Friday morning resulting in several casualties, reported Indian media.

The Hyderabad-bound Volvo had 40 people on board when the fire broke out, reported Indian Express.

Times of India reported that 12 people had managed to escape the raging flames by dragging themselves out of windows; but the others remained in the vehicle. While they are feared dead, the number of fatalities will only be announced once the fire has died down.

Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was quick to put out a statement expressing shock and support for those involved. “I am shocked to learn about the devastating bus fire accident near Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool district. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. Government authorities will extend all possible support to the injured and affected families,” he wrote on X.

And former Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy said: “I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. I urge the government to ensure all necessary assistance and medical support to the injured and those affected by this unfortunate incident.”

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist
