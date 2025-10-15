How a jammed door turned a Rajasthan bus fire into a death trap

21 killed and over dozen injured when a passenger bus burst into flames
Dubai: At least 21 people were killed and more than a dozen injured on Tuesday when a passenger bus burst into flames in the western Indian state of Rajasthan — trapping passengers inside after its only exit door jammed, officials and local media said.
The private bus, carrying around 57 passengers, was travelling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur when thick smoke began to rise from the rear shortly after it departed around 3 p.m. local time. Within minutes, the vehicle was engulfed in flames near Thaiyat village, close to the Longewala War Museum.
“Nineteen passengers died on the spot, and two more succumbed to injuries later,” senior police officer Rajesh Meena told AFP. Eyewitnesses said that as the fire spread rapidly, passengers tried to escape but the main door jammed, forcing some to smash windows and leap out. Those who couldn’t escape were trapped in the inferno.
Eyewitnesses told local media that when the passengers tried to escape through the lone door, they found it jammed. An excavator had to be called in to break the door open. By the time help reached the passengers, many had died, and the others were critically injured.
Officials suspect a short circuit caused the fire, which was worsened by inflammable materials and gas from the bus’s air-conditioning system. The bus had reportedly been modified, narrowing its exit passage.
Local villagers and passersby were the first to rush in, followed by Indian Army personnel from the 12th RAPID Division, who used an excavator to break open the door and water tankers to douse the flames.
By the time fire crews arrived, the bus had been completely gutted. Several bodies were charred beyond recognition, and DNA testing is being used for identification.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma described the tragedy as “extremely heart-wrenching” and directed officials to ensure immediate medical aid for the injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief and announced ₹200,000 (Dh8,800) for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured from the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund.
India has among the world’s highest road-fatality rates, with more than 173,000 deaths reported in 2023. The Jaisalmer blaze has renewed scrutiny of vehicle safety standards and the absence of emergency exits in public transport.
-- inputs from ANI
