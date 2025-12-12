GOLD/FOREX
Massive fire ravages Manila residential area, leaves 500 families homeless

Flames gutted densely packed residential neighbourhood of Barangay Pleasant Hills

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Fire ravages Manila district on Friday, December 12, 2205
Fire ravages Manila district on Friday, December 12, 2205
X

Manila: A devastating fire erupted in a densely-packed residential neighbourhood in Barangay Pleasant Hills, Mandaluyong City, on Friday (December 12, 2025).

Local media showed towering flames and thick black smoke engulfing rows of closely spaced homes, illuminating the evening night sky with an ominous orange glow.

The blaze, which started around 6:38 pm local time in Block 5, Nueve de Febrero, rapidly intensified due to the structures' light, combustible materials, forcing hundreds of residents to flee.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the alarm escalated swiftly: from 6:42 through to 7:19 pm on Friday, signalling a widespread inferno that challenged over 20 fire trucks and crews from neighbouring areas.

No immediate casualties were reported.

The fire reportedly displaced an estimated 500 families, exacerbating vulnerabilities in urban slums prone to such disasters.

The incident underscores ongoing fire safety concerns in Metro Manila's informal settlements, where narrow alleys hinder access.

Local news outlets highlighted the dramatic scale, with plumes visible from afar, while local reports confirmed the BFP's containment efforts by midnight, though damage assessments continue.

