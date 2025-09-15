Double inferno in Manila: As probe into Saturday blaze unfolds, another fire erupts in Tondo

Attack on firetruck highlights dangers faced by first responders in volatile environments
Manila: As scenes of despair unfolded showing survivors of the Saturday night fire sifting through charred debris, salvaging what little remained — twisted metal scraps sold to junk shops for meagre income, or gathered family photos symbolising irreplaceable losses, another fire has erupted in another part of the same district.
On September 13 (Saturday), a massive fire broke out in two buildings in Manila’s Tondo district at around 8pm, affecting around 1,100 families in the densely packed "Happy Land" neighbourhood of Barangay 105, Tondo, Manila, turning a bustling residential area into an inferno that raged for nearly 10 hours.
As investigations into the cause — possibly electrical faults or arson — continue, authorities are urging residents to prioritise fire safety.
On September 14 (Sunday), the Philippine Red Cross also reported that they responded to a fire, this time in Building 9, Brgy. 105 Aroma, Road 10, Tondo, Manila, at 11:41am.
The affected area involves residential structures made of light materials.
Social media posts from residents and journalists depicted families huddled under tarps, children crying amid the rubble, and traders collecting recyclables amid the stench of smoke.
Meanwhile, one volunteer firefighter’s post went viral after an unidentified person attacked a volunteer firetruck that helped in battling the flames, prompting outrage from fire volunteers, local media reported.
The attack was reportedly carried out by an unidentified assailant wielding an ice pick, highlighting tensions and the dangers faced by first responders in such volatile environments.
Tondo, known for its overcrowded informal settlements housing tens of thousands of low-income families, is particularly vulnerable to such fires due to substandard housing, limited access to water, and tangled electrical wiring often cited as ignition sources.
According to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Manila, the fire quickly escalated to a third alarm by 8:36 pm and mobilised at least 28 fire trucks and hundreds of firefighters.
Fire Senior Inspector Ronald Lim of the BFP highlighted the challenges: “The lack of water supply and narrow pathways made it extremely difficult to contain the flames.”
Despite these obstacles, crews battled through the night, finally declaring the fire under control at 6:01am on Sunday, September 14, after approximately 10 hours of intense efforts.
No fatalities were reported, a small mercy amid the destruction, though three individuals sustained injuries, likely from smoke inhalation or minor burns during evacuation.
The Manila Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) confirmed that 1,146 families — potentially affecting over 5,000 residents — were displaced, with more than 150 homes completely razed.
Displaced residents, many of whom lost everything from clothing and documents to small businesses, were herded into temporary evacuation centres including the Barangay 105 Covered Court, Vicente Lim Elementary School, Barangay 101 Covered Court, and Antonio Villegas High School
Medical teams from the Manila Health Department provided on-site assistance, while the Manila Police District enforced road closures along Mel Lopez Boulevard to facilitate operations.
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno visited the site multiple times, pledging financial aid, food packs, and psychosocial support.
“We will not leave our kababayans behind,” he stated in a Facebook live update, announcing makeup classes for affected schools and coordination with national agencies for rebuilding.
The Red Cross also responded to another fire in another part of Tondo.
The city government ramped up relief efforts, distributing essentials and conducting wellness checks.
However, experts warn that without addressing root causes like poor urban planning and poverty, such tragedies will recur in Tondo’s slums.
The fire serves as a stark reminder of the Philippines' ongoing urban fire crisis, where informal settlements account for a disproportionate share of blazes.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox