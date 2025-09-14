Manila fire: Tondo blaze displaces over 1,000 residents

Mayor Isko Moreno said that financial assistance will be given to the affected families
Dubai: A massive fire tore through the densely populated Happy Land, Barangay 105, in Tondo, Manila, late Saturday night, leaving more than 1,000 residents displaced and three individuals injured.
The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) confirmed that no fatalities were reported in the blaze. The fire, which reportedly started around 8pm, quickly spread through the neighbourhood due to the close proximity of houses made from light, combustible materials.
The fire reached Task Force Bravo at 10.53pm. Firefighters battled the raging flames for several hours before successfully declaring the fire under control at 2.46am on Sunday, September 14.
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno took to social media to announce that the city government had mobilized its social welfare and disaster response teams. He stated that several evacuation sites, including the Barangay 105 Covered Court, Vicente Lim Elementary School, Barangay 101 Covered Court, and Antonio Villegas Elementary School, were prepared to accommodate the victims.
Mayor Moreno also confirmed that the local government would provide immediate financial assistance to the affected families. 'Our social welfare and disaster response teams have also been deployed for validation and to issue a yellow card to each family affected by the fire so we can provide them with immediate financial assistance,' he wrote in a Facebook post.
The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.
