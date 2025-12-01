GOLD/FOREX
Philippines

Fire in the Philippine Senate: Documents 'safe', cause under probe

December 1 budget deliberations postponed due to water leak from session hall ceiling

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
File photo: Philippine senators. Photo taken in Manila on June 10, 2025.
AFP

Manila: The Philippine Senate cancelled its session on December 1, 2025, rescheduling it for Tuesday due to water leakage from the session hall ceiling caused by a fire in the building on Sunday (November 30), on the day massive anti-corruption protests erupted here.

Water from firefighters' hoses dripped from the session hall roof, located a floor below the Legislative Technical Affairs Bureau where the blaze started around 7 am and reached second alarm status before containment by 8:30 am, with no injuries reported.

The incident disrupted ongoing deliberations on proposed budgets for government departments and agencies, according to the Philippine News Agency.​

Senate President Vicente Sotto III stated via text message on Sunday that authorities were investigating the fire's cause and assessing damage.

“Water used in the suppression efforts resulted in leakage into the session hall, originating from the affected floor,” he said.

“Rest assured that all pertinent Senate documents — including those of the Blue Ribbon Committee — remain intact, safe and completely unaffected by the fire,” he told local media.​

'Not required to work on December 1'

Sotto further noted that, except for staff from the Legislative Budget Research and Monitoring Office and the Maintenance and General Services Bureau, “all other Secretariat and proper employees are not required to work on Dec. 1 unless directed by their respective heads of offices.”

The Bureau of Fire Protection confirmed the fire began around 6:30-6:50 am on the third floor and was fully extinguished by 8:20 am, with investigations ongoing.

