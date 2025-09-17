Philippines flood scam: $111 billion budget, 2 scenarios, speaker hires spokesperson, Senator seeks 'repentance', budget insertions in focus (long read)

Presidential vetoes and scrutiny President reviews and vetoes questionable items line-by-line. For 2026 NEP (₱6.793 trillion), Marcos and Cabinet combed for insertions to prevent repeats. Section 6 of 2025 Veto Message withholds ₱783 billion in insertions pending SAROs. Vetoed ₱95.3 billion in 2019; 2025 GAA vetoes addressed unprogrammed funds. DBM requires due diligence for release.

Independent investigations and panels Create probes into misuse. President Marcos established the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) in September 2025 to audit 10 years of flood projects for corruption. Senate/House hearings expose anomalies. ICI mandated to investigate DPWH graft; Sen. Lacson's 2025 privilege speech flagged ₱355 million insertions. COA audits enforce accountability.

Transparency and public disclosure Mandate open bicam proceedings, proactive project reporting, and civic monitoring. DBM publishes budget details online; calls for multisectoral review committees. 2025 calls by advocates for DPWH/DBM to disclose documents; Philippine fiscal transparency ranked highest in Asia (2025). People's Proposed Budget involves civil society.

Strengthen due diligence and prioritisation Route insertions through Regional Development Councils (RDCs) for feasibility checks. Ban "for later release" delays by requiring evaluations. Reform "special" agency statuses (e.g., DPWH). PIDS recommends RDC-level prioritisation; DBM withholds funds without clearances to mitigate misuse.

Legislative and judicial reforms Limit bicam powers, enforce 2013 “pork ban” strictly, and pursue anti-plunder charges. Calls for RICO-like laws against syndicates. Supreme Court challenges to 2025 GAA; Ombudsman probes (e.g., 33,772 cases). Advocacy coalitions like Move As One push for equitable allocations.