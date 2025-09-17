Philippines flood scam: $111 billion budget, 2 scenarios, speaker hires spokesperson, Senator seeks 'repentance', budget insertions in focus (long read)

Top to bottom: Kickbacks by officials from contractors a common practice, senator admits
Manila: A towering house of cards in the Asian country teeters on the brink of collapse.
It threatens a cascade of consequences unlike any other, fuelled by a cocktail of anger and despondency among its young people.
Filipino legislators play a perilous dual role (as both architects and builders) — pulling strings, dictating priorities, carving out budgets (₱6.326 trillion | $111 billion in 2025), and wielding direct influence over project execution via the so-called "tongpats" system.
This covers everything from grand schemes to gritty flood control projects.
This virtual fusion of both legislative and executive power is a double-edged sword, long endured by Filipinos with a mix of resignation and hope.
Unfortunately for this cabal of greed, recent typhoons and relentless rains have torn open the very floodgates of their own corruption.
The Philippines has two legislative chambers: the Senate ("Upper House", 24 members) and House of Representatives ("Lower House", with 313 members).
There's a third chamber: the "Bicam", where the magic happens (read below).
Amid the on-going probe into the plunder of public funds, at least two scenarios have emerged.
Best-case scenario: reforms in both Houses, removing the termites, replacing leaky roof, making it sturdier.
Worst-case: a social convulsion, with unknown outcome.
For decades, Filipinos have learnt to live with the culture of "political capture" of public funds.
Calls for reforms have grown louder. Now, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has led calls for reforms.
Recent tremors have already rattled the Senate, toppling its leadership in a sudden coup.
And over at the House, whispers of musical chairs are already growing louder. Rep. Martin Romualdez, the president's cousin, has already sandbagged himself against the rising flood of public outcry.
In a rather absurd move, Romualdez has hired a spokesperson for himself, the Speaker of the House.
The public now demands nothing less than a sweeping purge.
A senator, Alan Cayetano, meanwhile, has made a heartfelt admission: "everyone is guilty" in budget insertion controversies. "Repentance", he suggested in a social media post, is key to reform.
This highlights the need for transparency to curb corruption, ensuring public funds serve Filipinos, not personal gain, amid ongoing budget scandals.
Beyond repentance, people are clamouring for a full housecleaning, starting with the national budget.
Under the 1987 Philippine Constitution, both the Senate and House are mandated to work together in the exercise of their "power over the purse".
Over the nearly fours decades since the Charter was enacted, some things have changed for the better, i.e. public-private partnerships, speedier internet, more investments, tourists and jobs.
But one toxic lump grew like a cancer cell: the nexus between legislators, executive (notably government engineers), contractors and state auditors, working in cahoots to fleece the public via fake projects.
At the heart of the problem: budget "insertions", aka "black box", made by unseen hands in either the House of Representatives or Senate — or both — in the General Appropriations Act (GAA), enacted by both Houses each year.
The GAA is voluminous document, about 7,000 pages.
Public fury against this perceived evil is palpable.
Now, young Filipinos are threatening to stage street protests, reminiscent of the years of disquiet prior and during the Martial Law years in the 1970s, robbing the country of its precious young minds and hearts in a prolonged, divisive conflict.
Back to the budget insertions, here's how it works, by and large:
The Philippine budget process, as outlined in the Constitution (Article VI, Section 24) and governed by laws like Presidential Decree No. 1177 (revising the budget process), involves four phases:
Preparation,
Legislation,
Execution, and
Accountability.
Insertions primarily occur during the budget legislation phase in Congress.
Budget insertions refer to "amendments" or "new projects" added to the national budget by members of Congress during the legislative process.
These are the key steps in budget insertions:
Budget preparation (executive branch):
The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) and agencies like the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) compile the National Expenditure Program (NEP) submitted by the President to Congress within 30 days of the regular session's opening (around July).
This includes proposed allocations based on priorities, with agencies like DPWH having a "special status" allowing them to consolidate regional proposals directly into the NEP.
Budget legislation in Congress (where insertions happen):
The House of Representatives and Senate hold separate deliberations.
Lawmakers propose amendments, including "new expenditure items" (i.e. insertions), as long as they do not exceed the President's total proposed budget.
These can be introduced at any stage of deliberations, often justified as addressing local needs or "unrequested" priorities.
|Measure
|Description
|Examples/Status
|Presidential vetoes and scrutiny
|President reviews and vetoes questionable items line-by-line. For 2026 NEP (₱6.793 trillion), Marcos and Cabinet combed for insertions to prevent repeats. Section 6 of 2025 Veto Message withholds ₱783 billion in insertions pending SAROs.
|Vetoed ₱95.3 billion in 2019; 2025 GAA vetoes addressed unprogrammed funds. DBM requires due diligence for release.
|Independent investigations and panels
|Create probes into misuse. President Marcos established the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) in September 2025 to audit 10 years of flood projects for corruption. Senate/House hearings expose anomalies.
|ICI mandated to investigate DPWH graft; Sen. Lacson's 2025 privilege speech flagged ₱355 million insertions. COA audits enforce accountability.
|Transparency and public disclosure
|Mandate open bicam proceedings, proactive project reporting, and civic monitoring. DBM publishes budget details online; calls for multisectoral review committees.
|2025 calls by advocates for DPWH/DBM to disclose documents; Philippine fiscal transparency ranked highest in Asia (2025). People's Proposed Budget involves civil society.
|Strengthen due diligence and prioritisation
|Route insertions through Regional Development Councils (RDCs) for feasibility checks. Ban "for later release" delays by requiring evaluations. Reform "special" agency statuses (e.g., DPWH).
|PIDS recommends RDC-level prioritisation; DBM withholds funds without clearances to mitigate misuse.
|Legislative and judicial reforms
|Limit bicam powers, enforce 2013 “pork ban” strictly, and pursue anti-plunder charges. Calls for RICO-like laws against syndicates.
|Supreme Court challenges to 2025 GAA; Ombudsman probes (e.g., 33,772 cases). Advocacy coalitions like Move As One push for equitable allocations.
|Anti-corruption drives and civic engagement
|Prosecute via Sandiganbayan; involve NGOs in budgeting. Greens demand reparations from polluters to fund climate needs without insertions.
|Duterte-era firings; PAGC investigations into Cabinet members. 2025 protests demand accountability
A common tactic is the "budol scheme" (a colloquial term for manipulation): "Bawas" (reduction) of programmed funds, transferring them to unprogrammed appropriations; "Dagdag" (insertion) of new items into the vacated spaces; and "Habol" (pursuit) to secure release.
The bicameral conference committee (bicam) — a joint panel of House and Senate members — reconciles differences between the two chambers' versions.
This "third chamber" is where many opaque insertions occur, often in closed-door sessions, adding billions in projects (e.g., ₱142.7 billion / $2.51 billion) in alleged "bicam" insertions for the 2025 budget, mostly for DPWH flood control).
Critics call it a "black box" due to lack of transparency.
Presidential approval: The reconciled GAA goes to the President, who can veto specific items (line-item veto) but cannot add funds. Vetoed items, like ₱95.3 billion in 2019 insertions, are often those deemed unconstitutional or unprogrammed.
Execution and accountability: DBM releases funds via Notices of Cash Allocation (NCA) or Special Allotment Release Orders (SARO).
Congressional insertions often fall under "for later release" if lacking due diligence, delaying implementation. The Commission on Audit (COA) audits for accountability.
Insertions are common in infrastructure-heavy budgets, with DPWH receiving the bulk (e.g., ₱556 billion / $9.77 billion in 2019 NEP).
In 2025, ₱783 billion in insertions required SAROs before release, per DBM guidelines.
Budget insertions have been repeatedly linked to corruption, enabling the misappropriation of public funds on a massive scale.
Here's why they contribute significantly:
Lack of transparency and due diligence
Insertions bypass rigorous executive vetting (e.g., feasibility studies, clearances). Many are "ghost projects" or non-existent infrastructure, with only 30-40% of funds reaching actual construction.
In flood control (a DPWH focus), up to 70% of allocations (potentially ₱1.089 trillion since 2023) is lost to corruption, per Greenpeace and Senate estimates.
Contractors testify to siphoning via fake bids, with favoured firms like those linked to the Discaya family securing ₱31 billion in projects from 2022-2025.
Despite the 2013 Supreme Court ban on discretionary pork (e.g., PDAF scam involving ₱10 billion in theft via Janet Napoles), insertions serve as a loophole for "hyperlocal" projects benefiting politicians' districts or allies.
The 2025 budget saw ₱142.7 billion in bicam insertions, mostly for flood control in areas like Bulacan, enabling theft through overpricing, kickbacks (e.g., ₱30 million donations to ex-Senate President Chiz Escudero by a big contractor) and bribery (e.g., ₱3.1 million attempt in Batangas).
This echoes historical cases like the Malampaya scam (₱366 million plunder) and AFP funds theft (P303 million).
Corruption drains 20% of the annual budget (₱1.2 trillion or $13.35 billion yearly), per the Ombudsman.
In flood control alone, ₱42.3-₱118.5 billion was lost from 2023-2025, crimping GDP growth by preventing 95,000-266,000 jobs and exacerbating climate disasters (e.g., leptospirosis surges from unbuilt flood defenses).
It's "klepto-spirosis" (corruption-fueled disease spread), as termed by advocates. Broader graft, including insertions, has led to 33,772 cases before the Sandiganbayan (10,094 malversation, 7,968 graft as of 2016), with ongoing probes into officials like VP Sara Duterte for ₱612.5 million misuse.
Collusion between lawmakers, agencies (e.g., DPWH officials contacting senators for early insertions), and contractors creates a white-collar crime syndicate.
Senate hearings (e.g., Sen. Ping Lacson's "Flooded Gates of Corruption" speech) reveal up to 50% of ₱2 trillion in 15-year flood funds lost, with only 40% implemented.
|Year
|Enacted Budget (in trillions pesos (₱)
|US$ value
|Key Notes
|2015
|3.002
|52.71
|Focused on economic recovery post-typhoon Yolanda; emphasis on social protection and infrastructure.
|2016
|3.268
|57.38
|Increased funding for education and health amid global economic uncertainties.
|2017
|3.567
|62.63
|Boost in public works and defense spending.
|2018
|3.767
|66.15
|Record high at the time; prioritized universal healthcare and infrastructure.
|2019
|3.962
|69.57
|Pre-pandemic peak; allocations for "Build Build Build" program.
|2020
|4.481
|78.68
|Pandemic response budget; surge in health and social welfare funding.
|2021
|4.506
|79.12
|Continued COVID-19 support; focus on economic stimulus.
|2022
|5.024
|88.22
|Highest pre-2023; emphasis on recovery and infrastructure.
|2023
|5.768
|101.28
|Post-pandemic expansion; 11.6% increase from prior year.
|2024
|6.120
|107.46
|Signed amid controversies; infrastructure at 5-6% of GDP. (6.12T proposed/enacted ceiling; final GAA adjustments led to ₱5.768T base with “insertions”)
|2025
|6.326
|111.08
|Signed December 30, 2024; 9.7% increase; priorities include education (P1.053T) and public works (P1.034T).
The stakes are monumental: While reports of plunder and opaque budget insertions open the way for corrective action, the cracks in this edifice can only deepen.
In a worst-case scenario the nation could potentially mirror recent events in Indonesia and Nepal, with yet-unknown consequences.
In the Philippine itself, it already happened once before. It can happen yet again.
Will reform reinforce the house, or will it crumble under the weight of its own contradictions, leaving a nation to sift through the wreckage?
The jury is still out. One thing's for sure: on the throne of time, on one rules forever; ultimately, history will be the ultimate judge.
