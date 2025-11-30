Manila, key cities erupt: Massive anti-graft protests ignite nationwide fury

Diverse crowds fuel Trillion Peso March in Manila, key cities as people rage against graft
Manila: Thousands of Filipinos joined a protest march on Sunday as the Asian nation marks Bonifacio Day (November 30, 2025), drawing massive crowds to demand accountability over alleged ₱1.9 trillion ($33 billion) in corruption losses from government flood control projects over 15 years.
The second wave of the “Trillion Peso March” kicked off nationwide, a sequel to the September 21 cry against fiscal mismanagement and dynastic grip, swelled around the iconic shrine.
The mass actions had been mostly peaceful with thousands of police officers urged to show "maximum tolerance".
Protesters chanted for transparency ("Ikulong na yan, mga kurakot"; “Lock up the corrupt”) amidst an expose of a scheme that siphoned off trillions of pesos through shadowy contracts.
Organised by church groups, civil society, students, unions, and coalitions, some mayors (Joy Belmonte of Quezon City and Benjamin Magalong of Baguio) also joined the Manila protests, which highlighted fraud, collusion among contractors, officials, senators, and congressmen amid recent devastating floods.
Notably, retired generals and ex-officers of the Armed Forces were also part of the crowd.
Protesters rage against systemic graft.
On Manila’s main thoroughfare Epifanio delos Santos Avenue (EDSA), several personalities, including Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, attended to demand accountability.
Warrants of arrest had been issued against a number of officials implicated in widespread corruption, with a number already arrested.
On Sunday, the protesters called for full transparency, return of stolen funds, prosecution of officials, and reforms to prevent repeats.
Under the shadow of the EDSA “People Power” monument, where history's thunder still lingers in the air, Catriona Gray stepped onto the stage, gripped the microphone amid a sea of placards and weary faces.
“Power should not be inherited,” she declared, her voice cutting through the humid Manila breeze.
The crowd — students with faded banners, workers in sweat-stained shirts, elders clutching banners — leaned in.
Catriona peeled back the layers of national fatigue.
Government-funded infrastructure, especially flood defences, has been exposed as sources of massive graft as over half the funds vanished, and many projects turned out to be “ghosts”, i.e. totally phoney.
President Marcos Jr. admitted that corruption – starting as midnight “insertions” in the national budget the tune of hundreds of billions each year – as fuelled natural disasters to turn into man-made ones.
Actions centred on Metro Manila's Rizal Park, Mendiola Street, EDSA Shrine, People Power Monument, and White Plains Avenue, with the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) deploying 15,000+ cops to avert September's riots.
Sympathy rallies hit Cebu City, Cagayan de Oro, Baguio, Naga and overseas solidarity events.
Organisers eye 100,000+ at EDSA alone, potentially hundreds of thousands total, topping the first march's 80,000-100,000, as per Philippine Star.
Momentum and security
Weekly build-ups since October fuelled turnout, with noise barrages, vigils, and masses.
Police have monitored riot risks while expecting peaceful scale-up.
Thousands of students from De La Salle University, one of the Philippines’ elite higher education institutions, flooded Taft Avenue with fiery chants during the Sunday protest action, amplifying calls to dismantle corruption and political dynasties as they marched to the People Power Monument.
The La Salle community swelled the ranks at the monument, joining a broad coalition demanding an end to graft in flood control projects amid recent scandals.
Notably, Senator Kiko Pangilinan and his daughter Frankie linked arms with Senator Bam Aquino and Rep. Chel Diokno marching from EDSA Shrine to the People Power Monument to press for government accountability.
Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David, fresh from the Asian Mission Congress in Penang, Malaysia, led a solemn Mass at the People Power Monument in Quezon City on Sunday morning, drawing faith leaders and devotees under the Trillion Peso March banner.
A procession of nuns, priests, and seminarians arrived at the EDSA shrine, bolstering the anti-corruption rally organised by church groups, civil society, and unions.
Senior citizens, religious groups, and families with children rounded out the massive turnout, converging on the monument to decry the alleged plunder of trillions in public funds over 15 years.
They chanted for probes, fund recovery, and reforms.
Organizers reported swelling crowds exceeding initial estimates of 120,000 nationwide, with Metro Manila sites like Rizal Park and Mendiola also buzzing amid heavy police presence.
Catriona shared stories of how small voices topple giants.
The EDSA is the same venue of the 1986 “peaceful revolution” where millions converged that eventually toppled dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr, who was then already 21 years in power.
It’s a reminder that EDSA isn’t just marble; it's muscle memory.
As the nation teeters between despair and defiance, the marchers’ call reignited the fire. Will it spread? The marchers, invigorated, vowed yes.
Cardinal David, in his homily, urged for truth and justice to prevail. The protest actions had been generally peaceful.
