Manila students stage mass walkout demanding jail for plunderers, 'Trillion Peso March' set on November 30

Students of De La Salle University (DLSU) walked out of their classes on Friday (Oct. 17, 2025) to join student protesters from other universities on Taft Avenue, Manila to protest the culture of corruption alongside the commemoration of the National Day of Action Against Corruption. The young Filipinos are pushing for the jailing of corrupt officials involved in multi-billion-peso anomalies in "ghost" flood control projects and other infrastructure projects. The LaSallian/Facebook