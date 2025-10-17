Manila students stage mass walkout demanding jail for plunderers, 'Trillion Peso March' set on November 30

Students in Manila stage mass walkout on Friday (Oct. 17, 2025), seeking accountability
Manila: Demanding jail for corrupt officials and clean governance, thousands of students from universities here walked out of their classes of Friday (October 17, 2025), to join the "National Day of Action Kontra Korapsyon" (National Day of Action Against Corruption), a nationwide protest rally at Mendiola Street in Manila.
The demonstrations, organised by youth-led groups and backed by student councils, church organisations, and civil society, focussed on the ongoing flood control scandal involving the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).
Revelations of over 421 "ghost projects" and substandard infrastructure—costing an estimated ₱1.9 trillion (about $32 billion) in public funds over 15 years — have fuelled outrage, with protesters chanting "Jail the corrupt!" and "No more, too much, jail them!" as they demanded full investigations, prosecution of implicated officials and contractors, fund recovery, and transparent budgeting.
The actions built on earlier protests, including the massive September 21 rallies at Luneta Park and EDSA Shrine, and underscored youth frustration over how corruption exacerbates deadly floods, as highlighted by flood victims' stories.
The walkouts were coordinated across campuses, with students forming human chains, snake marches.
Reports from university publications, news outlets, and real-time X posts captured the energy, with participants emphasizing non-partisan unity for accountability under the Marcos-Duterte administration.
The protests are mostly peaceful.
These actions highlight a resurgence in student activism, reminiscent of historical movements but focused on systemic reform rather than violence.
Organisers, including Kilusang Bayan Kontra Kurakot, vowed to escalate with more rallies, warning that public pressure will continue until corrupt officials face jail time.
Real-time X coverage from student media showed widespread participation, with videos of marches and chants garnering thousands of views, amplifying the call for clean governance.
As one UP Manila student posted, "The fight continues in every classroom, campus, and community."
UP Diliman, UP Manila
Over 3,000 UP Diliman students, faculty, and staff staged "snake rallies" starting at 10 am from colleges like Arts and Letters, Fine Arts, and Social Sciences & Philosophy, assembling at Quezon Hall before marching to Mendiola.
UP Manila students blocked Pedro Gil St. corner Taft Ave., protesting budget cuts leading to infrastructure delays at UP Manila and Philippine General Hospital (PGH).
Chants included "Walang ginhawa sa gobyernong puro buwaya!" (No relief in a government full of crocodiles!).
Dela Salle
Progressive students from DLSU and nearby St. Scholastica's College formed a human chain and candlelight vigil along Taft Avenue at 1 p.m., demanding prosecution in the DPWH scandal and reallocation of stolen funds to education and health.
This echoed their human chain protest last month and aligned with the "One Taft" alliance of Taft Avenue schools (including DLSU) decrying the "twin tragedy" of floods and corruption.
Ateneo
Meanwhile Ateneo de Manila University students rallied at the Red Brick Road, joining the march to Mendiola with banners calling for "truth and accountability."
Groups like the Sanggunian ng mga Mag-aaral, League of Filipino Students-Katipunan, and Ateneo Student Catholic Action led the effort, linking campus outrage to national demands for clean governance. Last month, the university had endorsed the September 21 "Trillion Peso March.
University of Santo Tomas
Despite the rain, UST students participated in walkouts and the Mendiola convergence, amplifying calls for investigations into "ghost projects" worth billions.
Earlier October actions included solidarity with provincial protests, emphasizing youth's role in sustaining anti-corruption momentum.
Mapua
Students. ofMapua Intramuros, recognised for its engineering programme, walked out on October 15, gathering in black attire along Muralla Street to chant against fund misuse.
FEU, UE
On October 17, FEU and UE students marched from their campuses, shouting "Pamahalaang bulok, hindi namin malunok!" (Rotten government, we can't swallow it!).
De La Salle-Benilde, PUP, Unibersidad de Manila
De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (Benilde) and Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) joined the protest actions, with Benilde issuing a "Statement of Indignation."
Universidad de Manila also pledged ongoing campus protests leading to a November 30 "Trillion Peso March."
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox