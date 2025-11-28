Cases vs 8 'congtractors': Violations of Philippine lawmakers linked to construction companies unearthed

Cases cover more than 1,300 infrastructure projects from 2016 to 2024
Manila: They are known by a chilling nickname that echoes the deep-rooted corruption bleeding Filipino taxpayers: the "Congtractors."
These are congressmen, both past and present, who double as contractors, an unholy fusion of public duty and private profiteering.
Now, the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) is taking a bold stand — filing a case referral against eight sitting and former members of the House of Representatives.
These lawmakers hold direct ties to construction firms that have been awarded hundreds of government infrastructure contracts, turning public trust into a mere tool for personal gain.
The contracts, linked to infrastructure projects meant to serve the Filipino people, instead funnel wealth into the pockets of those sworn to serve.
This revelation exposes a corrosive web where legislators wield the power to decide the fate of projects from which they personally benefit, blurring the lines between public service and private enterprise.
The "Congtractors" epitomise a system that has long perpetuated inequality, cronyism, and erosion of accountability, sparking calls for decisive reform and justice.
The ICI stated it will make another referral against former Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co and seven other lawmakers with the Office of the Ombudsman.
The cases cover more than 1,300 infrastructure projects from 2016 to 2024.
In a media briefing on Wednesday (November 26), ICI chairperson Andres Reyes Jr. said Co and seven other so-called “cong-tractors” appear to have violated the Code of Conduct for Government Officials and the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, among others.
Along with the officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways ( DPWH), the commission recommended to the Office of the Ombudsman the filing of criminal and administrative cases against following ex- and incumbent lawmakers:
Former Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co – for company FS Co. Builders Supply
Construction Workers Solidarity party-list Rep. Edwin Gardiola – for Newington Builders, Inc., Lourel Development Corporation and S-Ang General Construction & Trading Inc.
Uswag Ilonggo party-list Rep. James Ang Jr. – for IBC International Builders Corporation and Allencon Development Corporation
Pusong Pinoy party-list Rep. Jernie Nisay – for JVN Construction and Trading
Bulacan 2nd District Rep. Augustina Pancho – for C.M. Pancho Construction Inc.
Cagayan 3rd District Rep. Joseph Lara – for JLL Pulsar Construction Corporation
Surigao del Norte 1st District Rep. Francisco Matugas – for Boometrix Development Corp.
Tarlac 3rd District Rep. Noel Rivera – for Tarlac 3-G Construction & Development Corporation
“These so-called ‘cong-tractors’ are those members of Congress or their partners or family members who own construction firms that received project awards or obtain contracts from the DPWH,” Reyes said.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox