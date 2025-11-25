SOL Properties sets record with Dh174 million sale of Fairmont Residences Triplex in Dubai

The sale highlights rising demand for ultra-luxury homes with design, exclusivity, & value
Dubai: SOL Properties, the premier real estate development arm of the Bhatia Group, has achieved a landmark Dh174 million transaction for the triplex sky mansion at Fairmont Residences Solara Tower Dubai — marking one of the highest residential figures recorded in the Downtown Dubai – Burj Khalifa District.
Located in one of Dubai’s most iconic neighborhoods, this milestone underscores the growing demand for ultra-luxury residences that deliver exceptional design quality, exclusivity, and long-term value. Downtown Dubai continues to outperform the market, supported by its proximity to Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, and Burj Khalifa, and strengthened by consistent rental yields, capital appreciation, and robust investor confidence.
Ajay Bhatia, Founder and CEO of SOL Properties, said: “This achievement reinforces Dubai’s stature as a global destination for luxury residential living. It reflects strong investor confidence in Downtown Dubai and highlights our commitment to creating residences that merge exceptional design with long-term value. Standing at 245 metres, this triplex is a masterpiece designed to evoke rare and emotionally resonant experiences. At SOL Properties, we remain dedicated to delivering innovative, thoughtfully crafted homes that define the future of luxury living.”
The triplex sky mansion spans three expansive levels, offering exceptional privacy and elevated living. It features private lift access, multiple pool experiences overlooking the Burj Khalifa, and an exclusive rooftop terrace with panoramic city views.
The landmark transaction comes as the UAE’s luxury residential market continues its upward trajectory, projected to grow from $45.11 billion in 2025 to $70.91 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.47 per cent. This growth is driven by rising demand from high-net-worth individuals, an expanding branded residence segment, and progressive government policies that continue to attract global investors.
