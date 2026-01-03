New Year’s Eve, Burj Khalifa fireworks, UAE petrol prices, travel updates and more

Here’s your roundup of the top trending stories making headlines this weekend
Dubai: It’s been a news-packed week in the UAE, with the country welcoming 2026 through dazzling New Year’s Eve celebrations, headlined by Burj Khalifa fireworks and grand events across the emirates.
Authorities rolled out phased road closures and extended Metro services to manage crowds, while unsettled weather brought gusty winds, scattered rain, and rough seas. There was some good news for motorists, with fuel prices dropping for January.
Globally, the Philippines moved to attract foreign investment by allowing 99-year land leases, while UAE travellers planning trips to Georgia were advised of new mandatory health insurance rules.
In entertainment, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar crossed the Rs 10 billion mark at the box office, while the death of Kannada and Tamil TV actress Nandini CM cast a sombre note over the industry.
Elsewhere, aviation made headlines after an Emirates A380 bound for Dubai made a precautionary return to London on New Year’s Eve, with all passengers safe.
From policy shifts to people stories, here’s your quick catch-up on the week that was. Scroll on to stay in the loop.
An Emirates A380 flying from London to Dubai on New Year’s Eve made a mid-air U-turn shortly after take-off due to a technical issue with its landing gear. Flight EK002 departed Heathrow at 13:40 GMT but returned safely over an hour later. All 500 passengers and crew were disembarked unharmed and will be rebooked on future flights. The incident drew global attention, with the aircraft circling to burn fuel before landing. Emirates emphasised that passenger safety remains its top priority. Read more
The UAE welcomed 2026 with dazzling fireworks, lively celebrations, and bustling streets. Gulf News teams provided live updates on road closures, transport, and weather, capturing the festive chaos that gave way to cheers, laughter, and hopeful new-year vibes. From packed viewing spots to shared smiles in traffic, the celebrations brought the nation together in true NYE spirit. Read more
Last week, the UAE experienced unsettled weather with cloudy skies, gusty winds, and scattered rainfall, particularly across northern, coastal, and eastern regions. Winds reached up to 45 km/h in coastal areas, causing blowing dust and reduced visibility, while sea conditions were moderate to rough. Temperatures dipped midweek, with rainfall continuing on Tuesday and Wednesday. By Thursday and Friday, skies gradually cleared, though early-morning fog and mist persisted in some areas. Read more
The UAE’s fuel price committee has announced lower rates for January. Super 98 petrol is set at Dh2.53/litre, Special 95 at Dh2.42/litre, E-Plus petrol at Dh2.34/litre, and diesel at Dh2.55/litre, all down from December’s prices. Read more
As Dubai gears up for Burj Khalifa’s NYE fireworks, the RTA rolled out a phased road closure plan to manage traffic for 2.7 million visitors. Downtown closures start from 4 pm on December 31, with 43-hour Metro service, 20,000+ parking spots, and free shuttle buses. The phased map highlights key closures, alternative routes, and transport options to help residents and tourists enjoy the celebrations smoothly. Read more
The Philippines has extended private land lease limits for foreign investors to 99 years under Republic Act 12252, up from the previous 50-year cap. The move targets key sectors including energy, infrastructure, agriculture, and tourism, offering transferable leasehold rights and stronger legal protections. The reform aims to attract foreign investment and boost the country’s economic growth, while safeguards remain in place to protect national interests. Read more
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has become the highest-grossing Hindi film in India, crossing Rs 10 billion worldwide in just 24 days. The spy thriller surpassed Pathaan’s lifetime earnings and continues to perform strongly on weekdays, with steady occupancy across major cities. Backed by a star-studded cast and directed by Aditya Dhar, the film shows no signs of slowing, as it climbs the all-time Indian box office charts. Read more
Kannada and Tamil TV actress Nandini C.M., 26, was found dead in her Bengaluru PG accommodation on December 29. A diary recovered from her room indicated she was under emotional distress, citing family pressure to take a government job despite her acting ambitions. Police have registered a case of unnatural death, with investigations ongoing. Nandini was known for roles in Kannada serials Jeeva Hoovagide, Sangharsha, Madhumagalu, Neenade Naa, and the Tamil serial Gauri. Read more
From January 1, 2026, UAE visitors to Georgia must carry valid health and accident insurance covering at least 30,000 Georgian Lari (Dh40,898). Beyond the formalities, Tbilisi welcomes travellers with its lived-in charm, bustling old-town streets, iconic sulphur baths, and culinary delights like khachapuri and khinkali, making the capital both affordable and unforgettable. Read more
The Chinese Lunar New Year on 17 February 2026 marks the start of the Fire Horse year, a time associated with energy, bold moves, and forward momentum. Horses are lively, independent, and adventurous, but 2026 is their Ben Ming Nian—a year traditionally linked to challenges. Wearing red is believed to ward off bad luck and attract positive energy. Overall, the year promises optimism, vitality, and opportunities for swift success. Read more
