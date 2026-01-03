New Year’s Eve, Burj Khalifa fireworks, UAE petrol prices, travel updates and more

An Emirates A380 flying from London to Dubai on New Year’s Eve made a mid-air U-turn shortly after take-off due to a technical issue with its landing gear. Flight EK002 departed Heathrow at 13:40 GMT but returned safely over an hour later. All 500 passengers and crew were disembarked unharmed and will be rebooked on future flights. The incident drew global attention, with the aircraft circling to burn fuel before landing. Emirates emphasised that passenger safety remains its top priority. Read more