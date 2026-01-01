GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 18°C
PRAYER TIMES
TRAVEL
TRAVEL

New rules for UAE visitors to Georgia in 2026

Health insurance a must this year

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Tblisi is a popular weekend destination from the UAE owing to low costs of travel and a complete change of scenery.
Tblisi is a popular weekend destination from the UAE owing to low costs of travel and a complete change of scenery.
Shutterstock

Planning a trip to Georgia this year? As a traveller from the UAE, you'll need a few documents. As of Jan 1, 2026, you'll be expected to present valid health insurance and accident insurance throughout their stay, with a minimum of 30,000 Georgian Lari (Dh40,898).

Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, doesn’t try to impress you – and that’s exactly why it works. This is a city that feels lived-in, a little scruffy around the edges, and completely confident in its own rhythm. You’ll spend your days getting happily lost in the old town, ducking into courtyards where laundry flaps overhead and neighbours argue lovingly across balconies that look like they’ve been holding secrets for decades.

Come hungry. Tbilisi is one of those places where food is comfort and celebration rolled into one. You’ll tear into cheese-filled khachapuri with your hands, master the delicate art of eating soup-filled khinkali without wearing it, and drink an amber-hued beverage that somehow tastes like it belongs exactly where you’re standing.

Then there’s the city itself. Sulphur baths puff steam into the air, art galleries pop up in former factories, and a cable car whisks you to fortress views that make you pause mid-thought. Best of all, Tbilisi gives you space to slow down. People linger, nights stretch, and plans stay loose. It’s affordable, welcoming and quietly unforgettable – the kind of place you leave already planning your return.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

UAE winter vibes: Cold mornings and perfect weekend outdoors

3.5°C in UAE after rain: What’s ahead this weekend?

3m read
Forecasters warn of gusty winds and reduced visibility in several regions.

Unstable weather to hit UAE Friday through weekend

2m read
Hayya encourages visitors to explore Qatar’s cultural sites, natural attractions and year-round events.

Qatar upgrades Hayya visa for GCC residents

2m read
Dubai’s hotel room inventory stood at 152,342 rooms YTD September 2025.

Why pick staycations over travel for UAE National Day

3m read