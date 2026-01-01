New rules for UAE visitors to Georgia in 2026

Then there’s the city itself. Sulphur baths puff steam into the air, art galleries pop up in former factories, and a cable car whisks you to fortress views that make you pause mid-thought. Best of all, Tbilisi gives you space to slow down. People linger, nights stretch, and plans stay loose. It’s affordable, welcoming and quietly unforgettable – the kind of place you leave already planning your return.

Come hungry. Tbilisi is one of those places where food is comfort and celebration rolled into one. You’ll tear into cheese-filled khachapuri with your hands, master the delicate art of eating soup-filled khinkali without wearing it, and drink an amber-hued beverage that somehow tastes like it belongs exactly where you’re standing.

Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, doesn’t try to impress you – and that’s exactly why it works. This is a city that feels lived-in, a little scruffy around the edges, and completely confident in its own rhythm. You’ll spend your days getting happily lost in the old town, ducking into courtyards where laundry flaps overhead and neighbours argue lovingly across balconies that look like they’ve been holding secrets for decades.

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.