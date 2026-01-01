New rules for UAE visitors to Georgia in 2026

Health insurance a must this year
Planning a trip to Georgia this year? As a traveller from the UAE, you'll need a few documents. As of Jan 1, 2026, you'll be expected to present valid health insurance and accident insurance throughout their stay, with a minimum of 30,000 Georgian Lari (Dh40,898).
Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, doesn’t try to impress you – and that’s exactly why it works. This is a city that feels lived-in, a little scruffy around the edges, and completely confident in its own rhythm. You’ll spend your days getting happily lost in the old town, ducking into courtyards where laundry flaps overhead and neighbours argue lovingly across balconies that look like they’ve been holding secrets for decades.
Come hungry. Tbilisi is one of those places where food is comfort and celebration rolled into one. You’ll tear into cheese-filled khachapuri with your hands, master the delicate art of eating soup-filled khinkali without wearing it, and drink an amber-hued beverage that somehow tastes like it belongs exactly where you’re standing.
Then there’s the city itself. Sulphur baths puff steam into the air, art galleries pop up in former factories, and a cable car whisks you to fortress views that make you pause mid-thought. Best of all, Tbilisi gives you space to slow down. People linger, nights stretch, and plans stay loose. It’s affordable, welcoming and quietly unforgettable – the kind of place you leave already planning your return.
