From Monasteries to Mountains: How Georgia became a top global travel destination

GNTA strengthens UAE ties to boost arrivals and attract new investment to Georgia
From ancient monasteries to the soaring Caucasus peaks, Georgia has emerged as one of today’s most dynamic tourist destinations. In 2024, the country welcomed a record 5.1 million international visitors. At the helm of this transformation is Maia Omiadze, head of the GNTA.
“This is a testament to the country’s growing appeal as a diverse and attractive travel destination,” Omiadze says. Since her appointment in 2022, Omiadze has led with a clear vision in mind: “Our goal is to position Georgia as a top global tourism destination by leveraging our rich cultural heritage, diverse landscapes and renowned hospitality.”
The UAE forms a critical part of that strategy. “The UAE is a highly important tourism market for Georgia,” Omiadze emphasises. “In recent years, the number of visitors from the UAE has grown significantly.”
In 2024 alone, nearly 15,000 Emirati travellers visited Georgia – up 42% from 2019. New direct flight routes and the implementation of the UAE-Georgia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement have only strengthened these ties.
Omiadze’s approach blends long-term brand building with tangible, on-the-ground initiatives. “We have launched several projects aimed at showcasing the gastronomic diversity of different regions, helping locals rediscover and share Georgia’s traditional flavours,” she says.
The GNTA is also investing heavily in sustainable tourism: “We prioritised the development of ecotourism as a means of enhancing Georgia’s international reputation as a sustainable travel destination.”
Technology is another key element of the GNTA’s agenda. “Globally, tourism is moving toward personalisation, smart service solutions, innovative guest experiences and digital accessibility – and Georgia is not just keeping pace, but actively shaping its tourism strategy around these principles,” Omiadze notes. “By improving accessibility, we make it easier for travellers to choose Georgia.”
With tourism contributing 7.3% of the nation’s GDP in 2024 and generating $4.4 billion in income, the sector’s economic footprint is growing – a dynamic that Omiadze is keen to capitalise on.
“We are implementing several key strategies to position Georgia as a must-visit destination.” For UAE investors, the message is clear: “This growing connectivity opens up a range of exciting investment opportunities.” Georgia may be small in size, but its ambition – and its appeal – is rising fast.
