Burj Khalifa anniversary: Inside the world's tallest skyscraper that soars 828 metres and draws millions worldwide

Burj Khalifa marks 16 years: Tower has standout features an awe-inspiring story
As Burj Khalifa marks its 16th anniversary on January 4, 2026, the iconic skyscraper continues to captivate the world as the tallest man-made structure standing at 828 meters (2,716.5 feet).
Since its grand opening on January 4, 2010, the tower's distinctive Y-shaped design, inspired by the regional desert spider lily, has become a symbol of Dubai’s ambition and innovation.
Developed by Emaar Properties, the building boasts 160 habitable floors — the most of any skyscraper worldwide.
Tens of millions have visited Burj Khalifa, which is so tall that its spike can be seen from more than 90km away on a clear day.
The Burj Khalifa was inaugurated to coincide with the fourth anniversary of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s accession as Dubai’s Ruler.
It houses luxurious residences, corporate offices, and fine dining venues overlooking the Dubai Fountain, while holding a remarkable 10 world records, including the highest observation deck and tallest service elevator.
Twice as tall as New York’s Empire State Building and nearly three times the height of the Eiffel Tower, Burj Khalifa has maintained its status as a premier tourist destination attracting over 20.9 million visitors since its opening.
It also serves as a central venue for spectacular celebrations, including mesmerising fireworks displays that pay tribute to Dubai and the UAE’s nationhood.
The tower’s 10th anniversary in 2020 featured grand LED light shows and special raffles, attracting global attention.
The tower's 16th anniversary unfolds amid elaborate festivities as part of an unprecedented eight-day New Year’s Eve extravaganza running from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026.
The celebrations will include immersive art installations, large-scale performances, and dazzling light and drone shows, with Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan headlining as part of the “Burj Park Goes Bollywood” event.
As Dubai continues to blend cutting-edge technology with cultural vibrancy, Burj Khalifa remains a beacon of the city’s resilience and imagination.
The tower not only defines Dubai’s skyline but also symbolises the emirate’s journey from a desert outpost to a global metropolis known for daring feats and visionary projects.
Looking ahead, plans for sustainability upgrades and enhanced visitor experiences aim to keep Burj Khalifa at the forefront of architectural and touristic innovation well into the future.
This milestone celebrates more than a building — it epitomises a nation’s audacity, creativity, and boundless aspirations.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox