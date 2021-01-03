1 of 30
January 04, 2006: Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum was appointed as Ruler of Dubai following death of his brother Sheikh Maktoum Bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News archives
February 09, 2006: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, chairs a Cabinet meeting attended by Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance; and Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future.
Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News archives
Sheikh Mohammed's book, My Vision-Challenges in the Race of Excellence, released.
Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News archives
July 08, 2007: Inaugurates three major projects - the new floating bridge linking the two banks of Dubai Creek, the new waterbus transport and the new articulated buses. These projects improve Dubai’s traffic and transport services.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News archives
September 19, 2007: Launches "Dubai Cares," a campaign which aims to fund education of poor children worldwide.
Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News archives
September 09, 2009: Commuters enjoy the scenery during a ride at the Dubai Metro on the first day of its operation in Dubai.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News archives
September 09, 2009: Sheikh Mohammed on the train during the official launch of Dubai Metro along with other dignitaries and officials.
Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News archives
January 03, 2010: Inauguration of Burj Khalifa in Dubai.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News archives
November 10, 2010: Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid inaugurated the one million tree planting campaign, organised by Dubai Police in cooperation with Dubai Municipality and other departments.
Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News archives
January 09, 2012: Launches Dh12 billion solar project, the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.
Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News archives
September 09, 2012: Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum listens to a briefing after launching the Mohammad Bin Rashid Initiative for Smart Learning at Abu Dhabi Men's College yesterday. It will reach 13,000 students at the Zayed University, the Emirates University and the Higher Colleges of Technology .
Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News archives
November 29, 2012: Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum visited schools in Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah. Sheikh Mohammed shared with the pupils their joy at the celebration of the UAE’s 41st National Day. The Vice-President also opened a heritage village set up by schoolchildren.
Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News archives
October 27, 2013: Inaugurates Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World central.
Image Credit: Gulf News archives
November 26, 2013: Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid greets 90-year-old Ali Al Hassani, a resident of Ruhaib, Fujairah, during the Vice-President’s tour of the northern areas.
Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News archives
June 24, 2014: Launch of UAE Water Aid. The campaign aimed to provide drinking water for five million people around the world.
Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News archives
November 16, 2014: Announces plan to send space probe to Mars in 2021, marking the first entry into space exploration by an Islamic country and making the UAE the first Arab country and one of only nine countries with space programmes to explore Mars.
Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News archives
September 16, 2015: Launches Arab Reading Challenge, a competition with $3 million in prizes to get 1 million Arab children to read 50 million books.
Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News archives
Feb 01, 2016: Launches the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Library in Dubai.
Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News archives
February 07, 2016: Inaugurates Museum of the Future, one of the key highlights of the World Government Summit.
Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News archives
July 11, 2016: Sheikh Mohammed had iftar with military recruits at the National Service School of the Presidential Guard in Seih Hafair on Abu Dhabi-Dubai Road.
Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News archives
October 10, 2016: Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid chaired an extraordinary Cabinet meeting, attended by the UAE's top students, held at the Shaikha Fatima Bint Mubarak School in Ras Al Khaimah.
Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News archives
November 08, 2016: Inaugurates Dubai Water Canal.
Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News archives
September 26, 2017: Launches Mars Scientific City. The city that will be built on an area of 1.9 million square feet is expected to strengthen UAE’s space research.
Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News archives
May 15, 2018: Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum inaugurated Area 2071, an interactive platform that embodies the UAE's efforts to become the primary driving force for the future industry on 15 May 2018. Sheikh Mohammed urged public and private sector bodies to utilise facilities offered by Area 2071, an open lab for learning.
Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News archives
October 29, 2018: KhalifaSat launches into orbit, the first Arab satellite that is 100% Emirati-made.
Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News archives
Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum attended part of a motivational workshop titled Achieve the Unimaginable at the Coca Cola Arena. The event drew more than 10,000 participants from 46 countries.
Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News archives
November 03, 2019: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with school children to celebrate the UAE Flag Day and showed their love and dedication towards the nation and its visionary leadership.
Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News archives
February 09, 2020: Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid inspects military personnel during a reception to celebrate and honor members of the UAE Armed Forces who participated in the Arab coalition in Yemen, at Zayed Military City.
Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News archives
July 20, 2020: Launch of the Hope Probe mission to Mars, from Japan.
Image Credit: AP
November 10, 2020: Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum takes a tour of the RTA's intelligent traffic systems centre in Al Barsha after inaugurating it.
Image Credit: WAM