Emicool, Yellow Door Energy rollout solar projects, advance Dubai's sustainable cooling infrastructure

'Solar lease model' to generate 1.5m kilowatt-hours (kWh) of clean electricity per year
In a significant advancement for sustainable urban development, Emicool, a leading district cooling provider in Dubai and a joint venture between Dubai Investments and Actis, has partnered with Yellow Door Energy, a sustainable energy developer in the Middle East and Africa.
The collaboration has resulted in the commissioning of four solar power plants across key Dubai locations, boasting a combined capacity of 1.2 Megawatts-peak (MWp).
Implemented through an innovative "solar lease model", the installations are projected to generate 1.5 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of clean electricity annually.
This substantial output will reduce carbon emissions by approximately 600 tonnes per year, equivalent to the annual energy needs of around 100 households.
Such benefits underscore the potential for renewable energy to significantly lower the environmental footprint of district cooling operations while supporting Dubai's Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the UAE's Net Zero 2050 ambitions.
Strategic locations
The solar installations are strategically positioned at Dubai Investments Park 2, Motor City, and Expo City Dubai, incorporating over 1,860 high-efficiency solar panels.
These deployments demonstrate cutting-edge ingenuity by integrating diverse applications:
rooftop panels
parking lot canopies
solar arrays on thermal energy storage (TES) tanks
vertical facade system.
This multifaceted approach maximises energy capture in space-constrained urban settings, where traditional ground-mounted solar is often impractical.
The vertical facade installation, in particular, represents a pioneering solution for high-density environments, enabling solar generation on otherwise underutilised building surfaces.
The "solar lease" framework exemplifies a forward-thinking financial structure, with Yellow Door Energy assuming responsibility for financing, construction, and long-term operation of the plants.
This eliminates upfront capital expenditure for Emicool, thereby accelerating the adoption of renewables without straining operational budgets.
Key benefits include:
Cost efficiency: Reduced energy procurement expenses over the project lifecycle, enhancing financial sustainability for district cooling networks.
Environmental impact: Annual emission reductions of 600 tonnes contribute to corporate sustainability goals and regulatory compliance.
Scalability: Serves as a replicable blueprint; full portfolio expansion could offset thousands of tonnes of CO2 annually across Emicool's operations.
Reliability: Long-term performance guarantees ensure stable clean energy supply, mitigating volatility in fossil fuel prices.
This milestone also highlights Yellow Door Energy's growing portfolio, which has now exceeded 1 billion kWh of cumulative clean electricity generation, reinforcing its leadership in regional sustainable energy solutions.
Dr. Adib Moubadder, CEO of Emicool, cited in a media statement the project's alignment with broader strategic objectives: “This project marks a significant step forward in Emicool’s sustainability journey.
"We continue to deliver top-tier cooling services while supporting the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy & UAE’s Net Zero 2050 vision by integrating renewable energy solutions into our operations alongside with other innovative solutions.
"The solar lease with Yellow Door Energy highlights our commitment to innovation, efficiency, and environmental stewardship.”
Jeremy Crane, Group CEO of Yellow Door Energy, commended the collaboration: “We congratulate Emicool on this important step in their sustainability journey.
"The innovative vertical facade reflects our commitment to pushing the boundaries of solar adoption in dense urban environments.
"As Yellow Door Energy marks its 10-year anniversary, we are proud to continue supporting businesses across the UAE with reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy solutions.”
This partnership shows the potential of embedding renewables into district cooling infrastructure, a sector responsible for substantial urban energy consumption.
By lowering operational costs, facilitating ESG compliance, and pioneering space-efficient solar technologies, the projects offer a scalable model for regional decarbonisation.
Expansion across Emicool's extensive network — serving sites such as Dubai Investment Park, Motor City, Sports City, and Expo City — could yield exponential environmental gains, positioning Dubai as a global benchmark for sustainable cooling.
Emicool and Yellow Door Energy's initiative not only delivers immediate benefits in clean energy production and emission reductions but also pioneers innovative solutions that address urban space constraints, ensuring long-term viability for sustainable infrastructure in the Gulf region.
