Dubai: Dubai Investments is selling a 50 per cent stake in its district cooling subsidiary Emicool to Actis. The deal sees Emicool with a corporate valuation of Dh3.7 billion and equity valuation of Dh2.4 billion.
The deal is rated as ‘one of largest transactions in the district cooling industry in the MENA region’.
London-headquartered Actis is an investment firm focussed on the emerging markets, and specifically in the energy, infrastructure, real estate and private equity space. According to the Actis website, it has assets under management of $19 billion with a portfolio of 100 companies.