Banned guns sold as toys despite curbs; AIIMS, Hamidia doctors battle to save vision
Dubai: A deadly Diwali trend has swept across India's Madhya Pradesh state, leaving dozens of children grievously njured and at least 14 permanently blind after playing with improvised “carbide guns” — crude, explosive devices that have gone viral on social media.
In just three days, over 122 children have been hospitalised with severe eye injuries, with wards in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior packed with young patients. At Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal alone, 26 children were admitted within 72 hours, according to reports in NDTV and The Indian Express.
These makeshift “guns” — built from plastic or tin pipes and filled with gunpowder, matchstick heads, and calcium carbide — explode with devastating force, sending burning debris straight into the face.
“We treated multiple children whose pupils ruptured. The explosion releases metal fragments and carbide vapors that burn the retina,” said Dr Manish Sharma, CMHO, Hamidia Hospital. “This is not a toy — it’s an improvised explosive.” Several patients remain in intensive care, many unlikely to regain full vision.
Seventeen-year-old Neha said tearfully, “We bought a homemade carbide gun. When it exploded, one of my eyes burned completely. I can’t see anything.”
Another victim, Raj Vishwakarma, confessed, “I saw videos on social media and tried to make a firecracker gun at home. It exploded in my face… and I lost my eye.”
A look at viral social-media trends and stunts that ended in tragedy across India:
Juice-only diet: A 17-year-old in Tamil Nadu died after following a YouTube fruit-juice-only plan for months.
Water-fasting challenge: An 18-year-old in Kerala died after months of extreme fasting promoted as a “detox.”
Reel with speeding train: A 16-year-old in Uttar Pradesh was killed while filming near railway tracks.
Train-track selfie stunt: A college student in Uttarakhand was run over while shooting a reel close to a moving train.
Goods-train selfie: A 20-year-old in Chennai was electrocuted while posing atop a train.
Petrol-fire prank: A Hyderabad teen died after accidentally setting himself ablaze attempting a “fire” reel.
Bike-stunt reel: One youth died and another was critically injured performing motorcycle tricks for a video.
Cliff-edge drive: A 23-year-old in Maharashtra died after his car plunged off a 300-ft cliff during a reel shoot.
Sea-reel drowning: An 18-year-old in Chennai drowned after a wave knocked him over while filming.
Pistol-pose reel: A 22-year-old in Rajasthan accidentally shot himself while posing with a gun for a video.
Doctors at AIIMS are reportedly working to restore the eyesight of a 12-year-old boy, while two more children are under treatment at Hamidia Hospital, which has admitted nearly ten young patients since Diwali night. Families of the injured have slammed local authorities for allowing the sale of such hazardous devices despite a state-wide ban.
The worst-hit district, Vidisha, saw carbide guns being openly sold in markets despite a government ban issued on October 18. Police have since arrested six people involved in the illegal trade.
“Immediate action has been taken. Those responsible for selling or promoting these carbide guns will face legal consequences,” said Inspector RK Mishra.
CMHO Sharma confirmed that the district administration has launched a crackdown on the illegal manufacture and sale of carbide guns.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, during a meeting on October 18, had instructed district magistrates and police officials across Madhya Pradesh to prevent the sale of such devices. However, despite these directives, the guns continued to be sold widely in local markets during the festive week.
The craze has been supercharged by Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts, where videos tagged under the “Firecracker Gun Challenge” show teenagers firing these devices for likes and views.
Authorities warn that what began as a “Diwali trend” has become a public-safety emergency. Medical experts and police are calling for strict enforcement, content removal, and awareness drives before curiosity turns into more tragedy.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox