In just three days , over 122 children have been hospitalised with severe eye injuries, with wards in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior packed with young patients. At Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal alone, 26 children were admitted within 72 hours, according to reports in NDTV and The Indian Express.

“We treated multiple children whose pupils ruptured. The explosion releases metal fragments and carbide vapors that burn the retina,” said Dr Manish Sharma, CMHO, Hamidia Hospital. “This is not a toy — it’s an improvised explosive.” Several patients remain in intensive care, many unlikely to regain full vision.

Doctors at AIIMS are reportedly working to restore the eyesight of a 12-year-old boy, while two more children are under treatment at Hamidia Hospital, which has admitted nearly ten young patients since Diwali night. Families of the injured have slammed local authorities for allowing the sale of such hazardous devices despite a state-wide ban.

Seventeen-year-old Neha said tearfully, “We bought a homemade carbide gun. When it exploded, one of my eyes burned completely. I can’t see anything.” Another victim, Raj Vishwakarma, confessed, “I saw videos on social media and tried to make a firecracker gun at home. It exploded in my face… and I lost my eye.”

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, during a meeting on October 18, had instructed district magistrates and police officials across Madhya Pradesh to prevent the sale of such devices. However, despite these directives, the guns continued to be sold widely in local markets during the festive week.

The worst-hit district, Vidisha, saw carbide guns being openly sold in markets despite a government ban issued on October 18. Police have since arrested six people involved in the illegal trade. “Immediate action has been taken. Those responsible for selling or promoting these carbide guns will face legal consequences,” said Inspector RK Mishra.

