The operation was carried out by the Criminal Investigations Department, the Weapons and Explosives Section at the Ministry of Interior, the Special Tasks Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police, and the Maamoura Comprehensive Police Station.

Upon the arrest, authorities discovered 1,038 boxes of firecrackers and fireworks, which are prohibited from circulation and use in the UAE, stored in an unsafe manner in a farm located behind the suspect’s house.

The operation was initiated based on confidential information received by the Criminal Investigation Department regarding the promotion and sale of fireworks in the area.

After verifying the information and taking necessary legal measures, a task force was deployed to monitor and ultimately apprehend the suspect involved in the trafficking of these dangerous materials.

Danger of fireworks

Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, stressed the importance of community awareness about the dangers of using and trading illegal fireworks. He highlighted the severe risks they pose, including potential deaths, burns, injuries, and environmental damage.