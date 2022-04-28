Abu Dhabi: Fireworks may seem like fun, but their use often results in tragic circumstances, the Abu Dhabi Police has warned.
Ahead of the upcoming Eid Al Fitr holiday, the Police issued a reminder that the products are banned in the UAE, and urged parents to ensure that children do not acquire or use them.
Painful, permanent injuries
A video clip shared on social media shows a child tripping while running away from an ignited firecracker. This staged clip thus highlights the risks from firecracker use, both among children and adults.
In its statement, the Police said the use of firecrackers has been known to cause injuries, including permanent damage to the eyes, as well as disfiguring and painful burns. They can also result in fires and property damage.
Keep watch
The Police, therefore, advised parents to keep a close watch on children’s activity over the break, and to also educate them about the risks of firecrackers. While firecrackers are banned from sale in the emirate, they may illegally be sold to children, often online, so parents must also ensure that children do not buy firecrackers from any illegal sources.
Report sale, use
Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi Police called on residents to report any individuals or outlets that offer firecrackers for sale by calling 999 or 8002626. This will help enhance public safety, and keep community members safe, it added.
In the past, the UAE has seen accidents from firecracker use that resulted in massive fires, lost appendages, vision loss, and even fatalities.
What the law says
Under Federal Law No 17 of 2019, the possession, acquisition, carrying, import, transit, production and transportation of any ammunition or explosive is banned, except under special provisions. Article No 54 of the Law stipulates a minimum jail sentence of a year, a minimum fine of Dh100,000, or both for anyone found trading in or manufacturing explosives.