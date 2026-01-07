Al Naboodah said the station will offer regular daily programming, serving as more than an audio platform. “It is a permanent space for communication that reflects the Cooperative’s spirit, strengthens engagement with employees and audiences, and delivers content aligned with our values and objectives,” he said.

He added that the radio station reflects Sharjah Cooperative’s investment in modern communication platforms that support institutional performance and teamwork, noting that since its establishment in 1977 as the UAE’s first cooperative, the organisation has balanced economic growth with social responsibility.

The launch was attended by Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of the Sharjah Broadcasting and Television Authority; Majid Salem Al Junaid, Chief Executive Officer of Sharjah Cooperative; Zied Hammami, Executive Director of the Retail Sector; and Faisal Khalid Al Naboodah, Director of Marketing and Public Relations, along with senior executives, branch and department managers, media representatives and mall visitors.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.