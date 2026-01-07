Station aims to strengthen institutional communication and employee engagement
Sharjah Cooperative has launched its internal radio station — the first cooperative radio of its kind in the UAE — in a move aimed at strengthening institutional communication and modernising corporate engagement.
The station was inaugurated during an official ceremony on Wednesday at Rahmania Mall in Sharjah, reflecting the Cooperative’s drive to expand its internal communication tools and build an integrated media ecosystem that supports innovation and long-term sustainability.
The launch was attended by Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of the Sharjah Broadcasting and Television Authority; Majid Salem Al Junaid, Chief Executive Officer of Sharjah Cooperative; Zied Hammami, Executive Director of the Retail Sector; and Faisal Khalid Al Naboodah, Director of Marketing and Public Relations, along with senior executives, branch and department managers, media representatives and mall visitors.
Al Junaid said the initiative forms part of a broader strategic vision to enhance internal communication, describing internal media as a cornerstone of a cohesive organisation capable of delivering clear and transparent messages.
He added that the radio station reflects Sharjah Cooperative’s investment in modern communication platforms that support institutional performance and teamwork, noting that since its establishment in 1977 as the UAE’s first cooperative, the organisation has balanced economic growth with social responsibility.
“This project is a natural extension of our values and a key pillar of our sustainability vision,” Al Junaid said.
Al Naboodah said the station will offer regular daily programming, serving as more than an audio platform. “It is a permanent space for communication that reflects the Cooperative’s spirit, strengthens engagement with employees and audiences, and delivers content aligned with our values and objectives,” he said.
Sharjah Cooperative Radio broadcasts daily from 10am to 10pm, featuring service-oriented, cultural and promotional programmes. The project was implemented through phased development covering editorial policies, audio identity, technical infrastructure and team formation, ensuring quality, continuity and long-term impact.
