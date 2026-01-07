GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Sharjah Cooperative launches UAE's first internal radio station to enhance communication

Station aims to strengthen institutional communication and employee engagement

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Majid Salem Al Junaid, Chief Executive Officer of Sharjah Cooperative
Majid Salem Al Junaid, Chief Executive Officer of Sharjah Cooperative
Supplied

Sharjah Cooperative has launched its internal radio station — the first cooperative radio of its kind in the UAE — in a move aimed at strengthening institutional communication and modernising corporate engagement.

The station was inaugurated during an official ceremony on Wednesday at Rahmania Mall in Sharjah, reflecting the Cooperative’s drive to expand its internal communication tools and build an integrated media ecosystem that supports innovation and long-term sustainability.

The launch was attended by Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of the Sharjah Broadcasting and Television Authority; Majid Salem Al Junaid, Chief Executive Officer of Sharjah Cooperative; Zied Hammami, Executive Director of the Retail Sector; and Faisal Khalid Al Naboodah, Director of Marketing and Public Relations, along with senior executives, branch and department managers, media representatives and mall visitors.

Al Junaid said the initiative forms part of a broader strategic vision to enhance internal communication, describing internal media as a cornerstone of a cohesive organisation capable of delivering clear and transparent messages.

He added that the radio station reflects Sharjah Cooperative’s investment in modern communication platforms that support institutional performance and teamwork, noting that since its establishment in 1977 as the UAE’s first cooperative, the organisation has balanced economic growth with social responsibility.

“This project is a natural extension of our values and a key pillar of our sustainability vision,” Al Junaid said.

Al Naboodah said the station will offer regular daily programming, serving as more than an audio platform. “It is a permanent space for communication that reflects the Cooperative’s spirit, strengthens engagement with employees and audiences, and delivers content aligned with our values and objectives,” he said.

Sharjah Cooperative Radio broadcasts daily from 10am to 10pm, featuring service-oriented, cultural and promotional programmes. The project was implemented through phased development covering editorial policies, audio identity, technical infrastructure and team formation, ensuring quality, continuity and long-term impact.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Major Mahmoud Al Zarouni, Director of Mina Centre at the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority

Sharjah Civil Defence on alert for NYE celebrations

3m read
LuLu opens new stores in Khor Fakkan and Abu Dhabi

LuLu opens new stores in Khor Fakkan and Abu Dhabi

2m read
AI tech to reshape Sharjah Coop’s retail operations

AI tech to reshape Sharjah Coop’s retail operations

2m read
Sunny Bernard was 73

Former UAE radio presenter passes away in India

2m read