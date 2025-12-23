Sharjah Coop adopts AI solutions in drive for smart retail transformation

LEAFIO platform to support data-driven decisions and faster planogram creation
Sharjah: Sharjah Coop has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with LEAFIO, a global provider of AI-powered retail solutions, as part of its drive to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.
Under the agreement, the cooperative will deploy the LEAFIO AI Retail Platform, an integrated system designed to improve inventory management, automate planograms, optimise space utilisation and support data-driven decision-making. LEAFIO’s solutions are used by more than 250 retail chains worldwide to reduce waste and enhance performance across operations.
Majid Aljenaid, CEO of Sharjah Coop, said the partnership marks a key milestone in the organisation’s digital journey, underlining its commitment to adopting advanced technologies and embedding innovation across all operations.
“Our partnership with LEAFIO is a pivotal step towards building a fully integrated smart retail model in the UAE,” Aljenaid said. “The platform strengthens our readiness for the future, supports a more flexible and efficient operating framework, and reinforces Sharjah Coop’s role in shaping the retail sector locally and internationally.”
The signing ceremony was attended by senior Sharjah Coop officials, including Zied Hammami, Executive Director – Retail; Jassim AlAbdouli, IT Director; and Faisal Alnabouda, Director of Marketing, Public Relations and Community Affairs.
Hammami said the adoption of LEAFIO’s platform would significantly improve operational consistency and in-store execution, while providing teams with real-time insights to raise merchandising standards and enhance the customer experience across all branches.
Khaled Naanaa, CEO and Founder of Innov At Scale IT LLC, LEAFIO’s local representative in the UAE, said the partnership reflects Sharjah Coop’s strong focus on innovation and operational excellence. He added that full support would be provided to ensure smooth implementation and long-term value across the retail network.
Once implemented, the system is expected to standardise product organisation, unify branch layouts, speed up planogram creation by up to four times, and reduce manual tasks by as much as 80%. The move is set to strengthen Sharjah Coop’s operational infrastructure in line with global digital standards and support sustainable growth in an increasingly competitive retail environment.
