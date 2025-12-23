Sharjah Coop adopts AI solutions in drive for smart retail transformation

Under the agreement, the cooperative will deploy the LEAFIO AI Retail Platform, an integrated system designed to improve inventory management, automate planograms, optimise space utilisation and support data-driven decision-making. LEAFIO’s solutions are used by more than 250 retail chains worldwide to reduce waste and enhance performance across operations.

Once implemented, the system is expected to standardise product organisation, unify branch layouts, speed up planogram creation by up to four times, and reduce manual tasks by as much as 80%. The move is set to strengthen Sharjah Coop’s operational infrastructure in line with global digital standards and support sustainable growth in an increasingly competitive retail environment.

Khaled Naanaa, CEO and Founder of Innov At Scale IT LLC, LEAFIO’s local representative in the UAE, said the partnership reflects Sharjah Coop’s strong focus on innovation and operational excellence. He added that full support would be provided to ensure smooth implementation and long-term value across the retail network.

