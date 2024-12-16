Ras Al Khaimah: Police in Ras Al Khaimah have issued a fresh warning against the risk to children of blackmail in online games.

The Media and Public Relations Department of the force has alerted parents about the exposure to fraud and extortion.

Colonel Hamad Abdullah Al Awadi, director of the department, warned that children may unknowingly be interacting with cybercriminals posing as gamers, who lure them with fake promises of winning in these electronic games and exploiting them in “a negative manner that could ruin their lives”.

He emphasised the family’s role in educating children of the risks and taking cybersecurity measures.

The latest advisory coincided with a Cyber Security Council awareness post identifying five key signs that children may be victims of cyberbullying. These signs are sudden withdrawal, changes in device usage habits, a decline in self-confidence, emotional fluctuations, and avoiding school or social activities.

Online safety tips

• Educate children about the dangers of the internet and the importance of privacy

• Monitor their activity carefully and build trust

• Avoid interacting with strangers and clicking on suspicious links

• Involve children in using the internet responsibly and choosing the appropriate content