Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have launched the seventh edition of ‘Our Winter is Safe and Enjoyable’ campaign in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority and other strategic partners.

The campaign aims to heighten community security awareness and urges the public to adhere to the necessary preventive measures during the winter.

It calls on parents to increase their supervision of their children during the winter school break, including protecting them from electronic risks such as blackmail, bullying, and online abuse on social media.

The campaign urges parents to protect their children from using violent electronic games, which incite children and adolescents to aggression and commit crimes. It emphasises the critical role parents play in supervising their children, monitoring their activities, and selecting electronic games and applications with safe and positive content.

Additionally, the campaign targets outdoor safety, emphasising the need for precautionary measures while driving vehicles, cautioning against disruptive actions, and enhancing security in public spaces frequented by visitors during the season.

Cyclists are urged to follow designated paths in parks, wear protective gear for the head, arms and knees, and avoid areas congested with vehicles or riding in the opposite direction to ensure safety.

Families are advised on home safety measures, including preventing accidents, mitigating risks of falling from residential towers, and averting hazards associated with coal burning.