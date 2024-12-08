Dubai: Here’s a winter camp you wouldn’t want your teen children to miss.
Dubai Police has just announced a winter break activity for teenagers, which they promise will be “fun and educational”.
Taking to X, Dubai Police said the winter camp will provide a unique opportunity for 11-18 year olds a chance to gain skills and experience in a range of activities.
The activities include exposure to military training, rescue operations, Mounted Police and Dubai Police’s K9 Unit, besides cycling, swimming, workouts, awareness lectures and field trips.
To register, applicants must fill out a survey form, which seeks details like the name of the applicant, gender, nationality, date of birth, information about school, abilities and Emirates ID.