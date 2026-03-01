GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE intercepts 137 ballistic missiles and 209 drones in Iranian attack

UAE air defences destroy majority of missiles and drones, minor damage reported

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE confirms intercepting and destroying a wave of incoming Iranian missiles. The UAE Ministry of Defence confirmed that 137 Iranian ballistic missiles were detected during the attack, of which 132 were destroyed, while five fell into the sea.
UAE confirms intercepting and destroying a wave of incoming Iranian missiles. The UAE Ministry of Defence confirmed that 137 Iranian ballistic missiles were detected during the attack, of which 132 were destroyed, while five fell into the sea.

  • UAE condemns Iranian strikes, affirms full readiness and right to respond

  • UAE Ministry of Defence said the Air Force and Air Defence had demonstrated high readiness and the ability to deal with various threats. 

Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s air defence systems intercepted and destroyed 137 ballistic missiles and 209 drones launched towards the country since the start of the Iranian attack, the Ministry of Defence said.

In a statement, the ministry said the Air Force and Air Defence had demonstrated high readiness and the ability to deal with various threats. 

It confirmed that 137 Iranian ballistic missiles were detected during the attack, of which 132 were destroyed, while five fell into the sea.

The ministry added that 209 Iranian drones were also tracked, with 195 intercepted. Fourteen drones landed within the country’s land and waters, causing some collateral damage.

As a result of the interception of missiles and drones, some debris fell in different areas across the UAE, leading to minor material damage to a number of civilian properties, the statement said.

UAE authorities responded immediately with full readiness and capabilities, in line with approved procedures, and took the necessary measures to ensure the safety of residents and secure the affected sites.

The ministry condemned the attack in the strongest terms, reiterating the country’s firm rejection of such acts, which it described as a dangerous escalation and a cowardly act that threatens the safety of civilians and undermines stability.

It stressed that the targeting represented a flagrant violation of national sovereignty and international law, adding that the UAE reserves its full right to respond to the escalation and take all necessary measures to protect its territory, citizens and residents, while safeguarding its security, stability and national interests.

The ministry affirmed that it remains fully prepared to deal with any threats and will take all necessary actions to confront any attempt to undermine the country’s security and stability. It also emphasised that the safety of citizens, residents and visitors remains a top priority.

The public was urged to obtain information from official sources and avoid spreading rumours or unverified information.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The LUCAS, which the US has mass produced after reengineering the Shahed drone captured from Iran.

US 'ready' to use clone of Iran's drone against it

4m read
A copy of the Shahed-139 drone shot down by a US fighter jet after it aggressively approached the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea on Tuesday.

Talks still on course even as US jet blow up Iran drone

3m read
There are currently five of these attack platforms, known as EA-37B, fitted with electronic gear meant to achieve “non-kinetic” dominance in the electromagnetic battlespace, ready to go at a moment’s notice, as per defence industry sources.

US secret 'Compass Call' jets that hack enemy skies

5m read
USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier.

US shoots down Iranian drone in Arabian Sea

2m read