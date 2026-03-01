UAE intercepts 137 ballistic missiles and 209 drones in Iranian attack

UAE air defences destroy majority of missiles and drones, minor damage reported
UAE condemns Iranian strikes, affirms full readiness and right to respond
UAE Ministry of Defence said the Air Force and Air Defence had demonstrated high readiness and the ability to deal with various threats.
Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s air defence systems intercepted and destroyed 137 ballistic missiles and 209 drones launched towards the country since the start of the Iranian attack, the Ministry of Defence said.
In a statement, the ministry said the Air Force and Air Defence had demonstrated high readiness and the ability to deal with various threats.
It confirmed that 137 Iranian ballistic missiles were detected during the attack, of which 132 were destroyed, while five fell into the sea.
The ministry added that 209 Iranian drones were also tracked, with 195 intercepted. Fourteen drones landed within the country’s land and waters, causing some collateral damage.
As a result of the interception of missiles and drones, some debris fell in different areas across the UAE, leading to minor material damage to a number of civilian properties, the statement said.
UAE authorities responded immediately with full readiness and capabilities, in line with approved procedures, and took the necessary measures to ensure the safety of residents and secure the affected sites.
The ministry condemned the attack in the strongest terms, reiterating the country’s firm rejection of such acts, which it described as a dangerous escalation and a cowardly act that threatens the safety of civilians and undermines stability.
It stressed that the targeting represented a flagrant violation of national sovereignty and international law, adding that the UAE reserves its full right to respond to the escalation and take all necessary measures to protect its territory, citizens and residents, while safeguarding its security, stability and national interests.
The ministry affirmed that it remains fully prepared to deal with any threats and will take all necessary actions to confront any attempt to undermine the country’s security and stability. It also emphasised that the safety of citizens, residents and visitors remains a top priority.
The public was urged to obtain information from official sources and avoid spreading rumours or unverified information.