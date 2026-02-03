The US official said the Iranian Shahed-139 drone was flying toward the carrier
Dubai: US Central Command says a US Navy fighter jet shot down an Iranian drone that was approaching the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea.
In an emailed statement Tuesday, US Central Command said the drone "aggressively approached" the aircraft carrier with "unclear intent" and it "continued to fly toward the ship despite de-escalatory measures taken by US forces operating in international waters." The US military says the shootdown also occurred within hours of another incident in which Iranian forces harassed a U.S.-flagged and U.S. crewed merchant vessel that was sailing in the Strait of Hormuz.
The Shahed-139 drone was shot down by an F-35C fighter jet from the Lincoln, which, according to U.S. Central Command, was sailing about 500 miles (800 kilometers) from Iran's southern coast. The military's statement noted that no American troops were harmed and no equipment was damaged.
Then, hours later, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces harassed the merchant vessel Stena Imperative, the U.S. military said.
According to the military's statement, two boats and an Iranian Mohajer drone approached the ship "at high speeds and threatened to board and seize the tanker."
Named in honour of the 16th President of the United States, Abraham Lincoln, who embodied leadership during the Civil War, the ship symbolises American resolve and technological prowess.
At more than 1,000 ft long and weighing over 100,000 tonnes, the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier is a true giant.
But its real power comes from what it carries: fighter jets, advanced weapon systems, early warning aircraft, and a crew of over 5,630 sailors.
This floating fortress can carry up to 90 aircraft, providing the US military with a formidable air power platform that can operate anywhere in the world.
But how does the US Navy use this incredible power to control the oceans?
The answer lies in the Carrier Strike Group. In a nutshell, it’s a fleet of ships surrounding the aircraft carrier, including destroyers, cruisers, and submarines.
Together, these vessels create a formidable force able to dominate any region of the world — projecting power, influence, and military might.
