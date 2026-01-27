This $6.8-billion Nimitz-class juggernaut packs a massive firepower: cutting-edge electronics, futuristic war machines, missile defences — primed to rain hell on command.

From South China Sea live-fire drills to Middle East flashpoint, the nuclear-powered behemoth USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) — flanked by destroyers Spruance, Michael Murphy, and Frank E. Petersen Jr. — steamed into the Middle East waters on January 26, 2026 amid the ongoing standoff in the region.

The flat-top, the fifth vessel in the Nimitz-class line of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, is a cornerstone of US naval dominance.

Sailors and Air Wing members on the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier

'Do not repeat same mistake': Iran's FM warns Trump

Trump calls for end to Khamenei’s 37-year rule

US Navy christens costly new carrier USS Ford

Also In This Package

Named in honour of the 16th President of the United States, Abraham Lincoln, who embodied leadership during the Civil War, the ship symbolises American resolve and technological prowess.

Flagship of US carrier strike group

Deployed November 2025 from San Diego, she has swapped Indo-Pacific patrols for regional tensions — bolstering options as fires rage.

As the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 3, it operates under the US Pacific Fleet, with its homeport at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, California.

Since entering service, the carrier has projected power across global hotspots, supporting combat operations, humanitarian aid, and deterrence missions.

This marked the beginning of its service life, designed for a 50-year operational span with mid-life refuelling.

Acquired by the Navy on October 30, 1989, it was formally commissioned on November 11, 1989, at a cost of $2.24 billion (about $6.82 billion in 2024 dollars ).

The keel was laid on November 3, 1984, in Newport News, Virginia. The hull was launched on February 13, 1988, and christened the same day by sponsor JoAnn K. Webb, wife of former Secretary of the Navy James H. Webb.

Construction of the USS Abraham Lincoln commenced with a contract awarded to Newport News Shipbuilding on December 27, 1982.

Propulsion comes from two Westinghouse A4W nuclear reactors , driving four steam turbines and shafts to produce 260,000 shaft horsepower, enabling speeds over 30 knots (35 mph) and virtually unlimited range — limited only by crew endurance and supplies, typically 20-25 years between refuellings.

Its draft (vertical distance from the waterline down to the lowest point of the hull) reaches up to 41 feet.

In terms of specifications, the carrier displaces approximately 104,300 long tons fully loaded, stretches 1,092 feet in overall length (1,040 feet at the waterline), and boasts a beam of 252 feet.

Armament includes two Mk 57 Mod 3 Sea Sparrow missile launchers, two RIM-116 Rolling Airframe Missile systems, and two Phalanx Close-In Weapon Systems (CIWS) for defense against missiles and aircraft.

The flight deck supports up to 90 fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters, facilitating rapid launches and recoveries for strike, reconnaissance, and support roles.

Capabilities are vast, centred on power projection.

The ship accommodates a crew of 3,200 sailors plus an air wing of 2,480 personnel, totaling around 5,680.

Upgrades, including a 2013-2017 Refueling and Complex Overhaul (RCOH) costing billions, modernised combat systems, navigation, and integrated F-35C operations, ensuring compatibility with fifth-generation stealth fighters.

Advanced sensors like AN/SPS-48E 3-D air search radar, AN/SPQ-9B target acquisition, and electronic warfare suites such as SLQ-32A(V)4 enhance situational awareness and countermeasures.

More recently, in 2024, it struck Houthi targets in Yemen and deterred Iranian aggression in the Middle East.

In 2019-2020, it endured a 295-day stint amid Iran tensions.

Humanitarian efforts included evacuating 45,000 after the 1991 Mount Pinatubo eruption and delivering millions of pounds of aid post-2004 Indian Ocean tsunami.

The 2002-2003 cruise aided Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom, logging a record 290-day deployment.

Notable deployments highlight its legacy. In 1991, it supported Operation Desert Storm with combat air patrols.

This mix allows versatile missions from precision bombing to maritime interdiction.

helicopter units HSC-14 and HSM-71 with MH-60 variants for search, rescue, and anti-submarine duties.

VAW-117 with E-2D Hawkeyes for airborne early warning; and

VAQ-133 with EA-18G Growlers for electronic warfare;

VMFA-314 with F-35C Lightning II for stealth strikes;

VFA-14 and VFA-151 with F/A-18E Super Hornets for air superiority;

The air wing, Carrier Air Wing Nine (CVW-9), features squadrons like:

The Carrier Strike Group, which departed San Diego on November 21, 2025, includes the carrier, CVW-9, and destroyers USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG-121), USS Spruance (DDG-111), and USS Michael Murphy (DDG-112).

As of January 2026, the USS Abraham Lincoln is on a high-stakes deployment in the US Central Command area, operating in the 5th Fleet amid escalating tensions and regional instability.

This mission underscores its enduring role in safeguarding global security.

Redirected from Indo-Pacific operations — including time in the Philippine and South China Seas — it entered the Indian Ocean by January 20 and the Middle East by January 26, bolstering deterrence and readiness for potential conflicts.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox