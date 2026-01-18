Trump: Time for new leadership in Iran as clash with Khamenei sharpens

The US president said he had been presented with “very strong options” to strike Iran last week after the death toll from the crackdown rose into the hundreds. By Tuesday, as deaths climbed into the thousands, Trump appeared close to authorizing military action, urging Iranians to continue protesting.

Trump’s remarks mark the latest — and sharpest — shift in tone over the past week, during which he has alternated between threatening military action, encouraging Iranian protesters to overthrow state institutions, and praising Tehran for what he claimed was a halt to mass executions.

“It’s time to look for new leadership in Iran,” Trump told POLITICO, responding to a series of posts by Khamenei on X that accused the U.S. president of being responsible for deaths during the unrest.

Dubai: President Donald Trump on Saturday openly called for an end to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s 37-year rule, escalating US rhetoric against Iran’s leadership even as nationwide protests appear to have waned following a deadly crackdown that rights groups say killed thousands.

“Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING — TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Save the names of the killers and abusers… HELP IS ON ITS WAY.”

The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said it had verified 3,090 deaths, including 2,885 protesters, and more than 22,000 arrests during the unrest — figures that could not be independently confirmed.

“What he is guilty of, as the leader of a country, is the complete destruction of the country and the use of violence at levels never seen before,” Trump said. “Leadership is about respect, not fear and death.”

“The best decision he ever made was not hanging more than 800 people two days ago,” Trump said on Saturday, adding that he had been informed the killings had stopped.

