'Do not repeat same mistake': Iran Foreign Minister Araghchi warns Trump amid tensions

In a post on X, the Iranian Embassy in India said: "Unilateral actions by the United States against the existing global order -- including the imposition of unfair tariffs and its withdrawal from 66 international institutions -- have pushed the world toward a breakdown of global norms. Silence and inaction by countries do not mitigate these threats; they only intensify them. These policies will sooner or later affect all countries, regardless of their size or economic power."