Dubai: Two Iranian-backed militias in the Middle East are signalling their willingness to launch new attacks, likely trying to back Iran on Monday as tensions rise over the US military buildup and President Donald Trump’s threats of action over Tehran’s violent crackdown on nationwide protests.

Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi militants signalled a readiness to resume attacks on shipping in the Red Sea. This came shortly after Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah paramilitary group, long supported by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, issued a direct warning late Sunday against any strike on Iran, saying it would trigger a “total war” across the region.

However, both the Houthis and Kataib Hezbollah largely sat out Israel’s 12-day war with Iran in June, when the United States bombed Iranian nuclear sites. Their earlier hesitation highlighted growing strain within Iran’s so-called “Axis of Resistance” following Israeli attacks on allied groups during the Gaza war.

A short video released by the Houthis showed images of a ship on fire with the caption “Soon.” The group later aired footage from its January 2024 attack in the Gulf of Aden on the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker Marlin Luanda, one of more than 100 vessels targeted during its campaign linked to the Gaza conflict.

“We affirm to the enemies that the war on the (Islamic) Republic will not be a picnic; rather, you will taste the bitterest forms of death, and nothing will remain of you in our region,” he said.

The threats come as the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group and its accompanying guided missile destroyers move deeper into the region. CNN reported that the carrier group is now operating in the Indian Ocean, placing it closer to potential US operations targeting Iran and within the area of responsibility of US Central Command.

US officials stressed the carrier is not necessarily in a final position for any strike, and that Trump continues to weigh options with no decision yet made.

Trump has said the ships were being moved “just in case,” after laying down two red lines — the killing of peaceful protesters and mass executions during the crackdown.

Iranian Defence Ministry spokesperson Gen. Reza Talaei-Nik renewed warnings to both Israel and the US, saying any attack would be met with a “more painful and decisive” response, while stressing Iran’s “full and comprehensive preparedness.”

According to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, at least 5,973 people have been killed and more than 41,800 arrested, figures that AP has not independently verified.

