UAE will not allow its territory for strikes on Iran

MoFA says airspace, land and waters will not be used for attacks
Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has reaffirmed the United Arab Emirates’ commitment to not allowing its airspace, territory, or waters to be used in any hostile military actions against Iran, and to not providing any logistical support in this regard.
The Ministry reiterated the UAE’s belief that dialogue, de-escalation, adherence to international law, and respect for state sovereignty constitute the most effective foundations for addressing current crises, underscoring the UAE’s approach of resolving disputes through diplomatic means.
